Robin Gaige has been marrying couples for 10 years with plans to continue.
Couples find her through her business, EnGaiged, a play on words incorporating her name, wedding engagements and providing an engaging ceremony.
Gaige is a licensed nondenominational minister with University Life Church. She performs traditional weddings, same sex marriages and vow renewals.
She began in the business after helping plan her daughter’s wedding.
“It took 14 months to do my daughter’s wedding and it was the best, the most fabulous wedding ever. People are still talking about it,” she said with a laugh.
She tried her hand as a wedding planner, but soon decided to focus on the part of the wedding she enjoyed the most — the actual ceremony.
She got licensed through the church and can marry, baptize and even preside over funerals.
“I can do anything a minister can because I am a minister, but right now I only marry people,” Gaige said.
She’s busy, currently booked nearly every weekend from late April through October this year, across the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. She’s even performed a handful of weddings at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon in the last month.
“It’s been my experience that many couples are not affiliated with religion or a church or they want to get married outdoors. some don’t want or know of a pastor,” she said.
Gaige’s goal is to personalize the ceremony. To do that, she meets with each couple once or twice before the ceremony and writes the ceremony incorporating details of the couple’s courtship, life and interests into the vows.
“The part I like best is I write the ceremony; it’s not just read out of a book,” she said. “I write five or six drafts and they pick the one they want.”
The wedding ceremony can be further personalized with symbolic activities, such as the hand tying ceremony, pouring colored sand into a bottle, the unity candle and even pets.
“I’ve had lots of animals take part in weddings, most dogs,” Gaige said, adding cats and goats were not the most cooperative.
“I try to accommodate them when it’s practical and legal”
Not too surprisingly, she’s presided over some unique ceremonies. One was a hot air balloon flight at 7 a.m. over Letchworth State Park.
“It was very, very cold, but it was beautiful,” she said.
She’s taken part in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle themed wedding, one couple in a Wegman’s parking lot and another in the Wegman’s cafe, and recently married a couple at the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department.
“People have really firm ideas about how they want their ceremony to go and I try to accommodate them. For the most part, it turns out well,” she said.
The most unique ceremony she recalls was a young couple, both high school students but both 18 years old, who got married in a park without their parents. Afterwards, the bride left for soccer practice.
Following the ceremony, Gaige presents each new couple with a framed, commemorative copy of the ceremony.
“The ceremony can be very creative, but there are parts that need to be standard,” she said.
For more information on EnGaiged servies, call 607-368-9998 or email EnGaiged@gmail.com.