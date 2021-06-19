WELLSBORO - Jocelyn Renninger, who represented Central Mountain High School, will reign as the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.
Jocelyn, the daughter of Diane and James Renninger of Dunnstable Township, was chosen from a field of 26 candidates to receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Miss Williamsport Alayna Dake was named first runner-up and received a $1,000 scholarship. Alayna was also chosen by the other candidates as Miss Congeniality, earning an additional $250 scholarship.
Miss Saegertown Amber Costello was named second runner-up and will receive a $500 scholarship.
The newly crowned queen said she was honored to have a chance to compete since the Flaming Foliage Festival was canceled.
“This is a great festival. I made lots of good friendships, took lots of pictures, had lots of laughs and made lots of memories,” she said.
Winning the crown was a surprise.
“To get in the top 10 was awesome and everybody had really good answers. When they called my name as the winner, I was super shocked,” she said. “I had no idea that out of the 10 candidates that I would be the winner and I am super honored."
She advised others to take the leap and accept the challenge of the event.
“Calm yourself down, relax, soak it all in and enjoy,” Jocelyn said.