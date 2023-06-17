WELLSBORO - A music loving student from Warrior Run is the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.
Commissioner Mark Hamilton crowned Miss Warrior Run Emma Podobinski as the next Laurel Queen during ceremonies Saturday evening, June 17.
WELLSBORO - A music loving student from Warrior Run is the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.
Commissioner Mark Hamilton crowned Miss Warrior Run Emma Podobinski as the next Laurel Queen during ceremonies Saturday evening, June 17.
Emma was selected from a field of 27 candidates. During her weekend, she and the other candidates were welcomed to the festival, had a picnic lunch at Colton Point, attended a Preview Friday night, rode in the Laurel Parade.
Judging for the Laurel Queen is based on poise, personality, interaction with others and conduct. She will receive a
Miss Montoursville Melody Rzeszotarski is first runnerup with Miss Towanda Katherine West capturing the title of both second runner-up and Miss Congeniality.
Filling out the top 10 were Miss Blue Ridge Libby Zick, Miss Bucktail Haley Burrows, Miss Coudersport Mady Goodrich, Miss Millville Kellsey Eyer, Miss Muncy Alyssa Weigle, Miss North Penn-Liberty Jacklyn Nelson and Miss Troy Gabrielle Lathrop.
Read the full story in the June 22 edition of the Gazette and Free Press-Courier.
