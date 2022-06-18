WELLSBORO - For the first time in 17 years, Miss Wellsboro was crowned as the Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.
Regan Regina, daughter of Gretchen Regina and Chad Tennis of Wellsboro and Che Regina of Royersford, was crowned the 2022 Laurel Queen during coronation ceremonies Saturday, June 18. With that comes a $3,000 scholarship.
Regina also was chosen by the 25 other contestants as Miss Congeniality, with an additional $500 scholarship.
First alternate went to Miss Central Mountain Ashley Rich, daughter of Tammy Rich of Bald Eagle Township, with Miss Montoursville Ruby Muse, daughter of Julia Muse of Montoursville and Dale Brion of Liberty.
Regan was accompanied by an entourage of family members wearing blue T-shirts with the words "Laurel is her middle name" on the front and "Keep it in the county" on the back. She was born during Laurel Festival, attending her first parade when only six days old.
"I was shocked but so, so excited," said Regan. "I was on the edge of my seat all night."
Meeting the other candidates was a highlight of the weekend. Despite it being a competition, Regan found the other candidates kind, sweet and happy to help one another.
"I made so many great friendships," she said. "We were really a community. That made it an exciting weekend."
Regan will attend Penn State University's Main Campus where she is majoring in aerospace engineering and physics.
Others in the top 10 finalists included Miss Blue Ridge Reese Allen, Miss Canton Mya Allen,, Miss Jersey Shore Haley Shadle, Miss Milton Kendall Fedder, Miss North Penn-Mansfield Alison Davey, Miss Williamson Sharley Brown and Miss Wyalusing Valley Tiffany Newton.
For more from the other candidates and photos, check next week's paper.
Watch the video announcing the top candidates here.