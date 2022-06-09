BLOSSBURG – A mother of a student at North Penn-Mansfield, brought her concerns about an assault that allegedly happened to her son at the high school on May 17.
“My son was assaulted and fell, slamming his head off the floor. The person received a few days of suspension,” she said.
She then said that on May 18 she requested the safety report from the district, which she still has not received.
“I also requested on May 27, that I receive witness statements on the assault, and I also went to the school website and found what the expectations are but not the disciplinary actions. I am still waiting on that,” she added.
District Superintendent Sam Rotella asked the parent not to discuss private student matters during a public meeting, but she said she felt she needed to because she had not been satisfied with the way the matter was handled by the district.
Budget
In other business, business manager Bonnie Thompson reported that there will be no increase in school lunch prices for students, which will remain the same as last year. Adult prices will go up, however, she added.
“I was holding out hoping the state would get approval from the federal government for free lunches, but it hasn’t come through yet,” Thompson said.
Thompson also reported that Homestead/Farmstead exclusion amount will be $240.10 per qualifying household this year.
The tax increase will be spread out equally between Lycoming and Tioga County property owners after reassessment amounts were received from the counties, she added.
“Lycoming County’s assessment values increased $842,800 and Tioga County’s increased $1.3 million, which really changed it,” she said.
Both counties will see a 1.9% increase for both counties rather than one lower than the other if the budget is passed at next week’s meeting.
“It decreased in Lycoming County by $1 and increased in Tioga County by $13,” she added.
The board reviewed proposed tax rates for 2022-23, 18.28 mills for Tioga County and 18.38 mills for Lycoming County. The 1.2% earned income tax and the .5% real estate transfer tax will remain the same as last year.
The board also reviewed the final general fund budget for 2022-23, $37.95 million, which includes a $500,000 budgetary reserve, with an anticipated revenue of $36.49 million. The approximately $1.5 million shortfall will be made up with fund balance funds.
Liability insurance rates for the district also increased by 9.6% based on property values, Thompson said.
“Legal liability rates are not finalized, the private cyber security needs further review and could change from that current number of $3,609,” she said.
In other business, the board:
Learned that teachers Aaron Ralph from W.L. Miller Elementary School and Eric Broughton from N.P. Liberty High School were named BLasT Intermediate Unit Teachers of the Year.
Learned that the science curriculum independent contract with Julie Weaver, former science teacher, increased in rate but also decreased in days from 75 to 50 as she helps the district finalize its K-8 science curriculum.
Discussed policy reviews about the miles the district will bus students in case of inclement weather and the vans used to carry handicapped individuals being clarified as to whether drivers would need a regular driver’s license or a CDL depending on the number of students a van is designed to carry.