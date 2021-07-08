WELLSBORO — The Moose chapter here is reaching out to help kids in times of great stress.
On Tuesday, July 6, the Loyal Order of Moose #1147 at 36 Old Tioga Street presented six dozen Tommy Moose plush stuffed toys to emergency responders and law enforcement in the area.
The Tommy Moose program is intended to help children overcome fears and anxiety during times of stress, such as fire, encounters with police, accidents or other incidents involving emergency response. The dolls are given to help soothe and calm children — and sometimes adults — in these types of situations, said Bryon Hoke, an officer in the Moose organization.
“It’s an ongoing community service program that we’ve been doing for a few years,” Hoke said. “When the ambulance group or sheriff goes in, they give a plush toy to the children to relieve stress.”
The toys will be distributed to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department as well as fire and ambulance associations in Wellsboro, Morris and Middlebury Center. More are available when these run out, Hoke told the group.
Al Root, also an officer with the Moose chapter, said the local chapter got the dolls when the Sheriff’s Office called to say they were out.
Since the Tommy Moose program was instituted in 2002, more than 100,000 plush toys have been donated to emergency workers, shelters and hospitals, according to the Moose International website.
“They did get handed out quite a bit,” said Sheriff Frank Levindoski, noting the Wellsboro Police Department also had and used the dolls. “When children come in contact with law enforcement, it can be very scary. We want them to know we are more of a friend.”
Doug Champaign from Wellsboro fire and ambulance departments, said dolls are carried on the first line of fire and ambulance responders.
“It does make a difference,” he said.
Austin Hendrickson, president of the Middlebury Township fire department, and Damara Fuhrer, Middlebury ambulance association president, said plush toys are not usually in the volunteer organization’s budgets. Having the toys available helps responders do the work they need to do at an emergency scene.
“It allows us to do patient care,” Hendrickson said.
Giving to the community is something the Moose chapter does regularly, Root said. Every year, the lodge gives out about $150,000 to organizations, schools, scouts, ambulance, police and fire association. It’s at the heart of the Moose International mission, which is to bring communities closer together and celebrate life.
The 500-plus member lodge, chartered Oct. 3, 1970, raises those funds through the small games of chance. All organizations with the permit are required to give back at least 60% of proceeds generated through those games.
In addition, the Moose holds fundraisers when someone is in need, whether through fire, accident or medical issues. Recently, the chapter raised $17,000 in one day to help a local man with cancer.
“We try to keep as much local as possible,” Hoke said.
For more information on joining the Moose and how you can help, call 570-724-1200.