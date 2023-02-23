For the past week and a half, Tioga County has seen warm weather and sunny skies. But as of Wednesday, the pendulum has swung back in the other direction, and may swing once or twice more over the weekend.
According to Tom Kines, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, the winter storm on Wednesday will bring snow, which will transitioning to freezing rain in the late afternoon hours and turn into rain overnight as temperatures rise.
"Travel conditions will probably be poor," said Kines.
The Mansfield Borough Council posted on the borough Facebook page on Wednesday morning, urging residents to drive safely and to report after-hours weather-related street issues by leaving a voicemail at 570-662-2315, ext. 4.
While the winter storm will be over by the time this edition of the newspaper is published, there is a potential for even more inclement weather and unusual temperatures over the weekend.
According to Kines, wind gusts will likely not be a big problem with the storm on Wednesday. However, both Kines and National Weather Service Meteorologist Nicholas Beaty cautioned that on Friday into Saturday, the temperature could struggle to stay above freezing, and the area may see blustery winds throughout the day on Friday.
"On Friday, there could be some fairly gusty winds behind the system," said Beaty.
Although many Mansfield, Covington and Blossburg residents lost power on Feb. 3 and 4 during a cold snap with extreme wind, Kines reassured that these winds are unlikely to cause widespread problems throughout the county.
"It will probably get on the blustery side on Friday," said Kines. "But I don't think it's anything out of the ordinary that will cause issues across the area."
Before the area is plunged back into winter for good over the weekend, on Thursday both meteorologists are predicting a mild 50-degree day.
"The temperature should rebound again on Sunday," explained Kines. "But for the exceptionally mild weather we've been having lately, we might have to wait a while."
Kines explained that although many people have been welcoming warmer, spring-like weather for the past month, temperatures are likely to average below normal as March and April arrive.
Kines also expressed that there is a potential danger with this weather pattern, similar to the warm weather followed by a cold snap that the county experienced earlier this year.
"Blossoms on trees and bushes are getting kind of ahead of schedule because of this weather," explained Kines. "They might blossom too early."
If plants blossom too early due to warm weather followed by a late-season cold snap, it could damage the plant. This has the potential to create problems for Tioga County's abundance of plant life, animal life and farmers, a concern that Lyman Run State Park Environmental Education Specialist Susan Schenck and Leonard Harrison State Park Natural Resources Program Specialist at Leonard Harrison previously shared in the Jan. 12 edition of this paper.