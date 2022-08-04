BLOSSBURG – During the Monday, Aug. 1 Southern Tioga School board meeting, the Gender Alliance Club at North-Penn Mansfield was again on the minds of residents.
Kaitlynn Bartlett, of Mansfield, and a recent graduate of the high school, spoke in defense of the club.
“I recently graduated from NP-MHS and I would like to represent them. All money the group has raised is given to the group,” she said.
She also addressed a comment in a recent newspaper story regarding middle school students being given opportunities to “make their own decisions.”
“I believe seventh graders are old enough to make their own decisions. The purpose of the group is to let the LGBTQ+ community feel safe and combat ignorance and misunderstanding. Did you know that 45% of LGBTQ youth consider suicide?” she said.
And besides, eliminating the club is not going to happen, she implied, saying “there is nothing the public or board can do, they are protected by federal law. They must be treated the same as any other group in the school.”
Vanessa Caswell of Mansfield spoke at July’s meeting. She said she had come to the board “concerned about a gender and sexuality club funded by tax dollars.”
“A good school doesn’t need a gender sexuality club to include everyone. What happened to a simple GSA (Gay Straight Alliance). This gender sexuality focus causes my teacher’s brain to ask how will we address the biology and science curriculum,” she asked.
“This is a slippery slope. Many schools with these clubs participate in Drag Queen Story Hour,” she said. “Let’s just help them grow, get through it. It wasn’t broken this way and we can commune together, we don’t need to fix it.”
Roberta Hamblin apologized for how she may have come off at the July meeting.
“I understand there’s things that come down that you must do and then there are decisions you make here on your own,” she said. “You mentioned about COVID being the reason for lower school attendance. I think the mandated vaccines had something to do with it.
“My issue is the Drag Queen readings and the books in the libraries,” she added. “And this is starting at a young child’s age, and it is wrong. (Kids need to be taught) math, history, science, geography, not new green deals, safe spaces, gender identity, pride. Our job is to educate our kids to go out and do the things that you talked about earlier.”