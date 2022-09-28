MIDDLEBURY CENTER — The sun was still burning off the morning fog Saturday morning as 116 shooters gathered for the annual Clays for Kids event.
Thirty or more golf carts were scattered around the space in front of the barn converted into a lodge at Thunder Ridge Sporting Clays & Game Farm. Co-owner Irene Appel gave instructions: how to tell where you start, to use the blue station, turn off wifi on cell phones, wear ear and eye protection, and how to launch the clay pigeon targets.
The 28 teams then boarded the carts, some with shotgun racks, and headed down the hill on the dirt trail, past the pond and disappeared into the trees and shooting stations.
Each four-person team was there to shoot at the 16 stations scattered around the game farm, trying to earn the top score from the 100 targets offered. While the social time, raffles, awards and barbecue lunch were a bonus, their mission was to raise funds for three, possibly four, youth programs and offer other youths an opportunity to learn more about the sport.
In that, they were right on target. Clays for Kids raised more than $35,000, said committee member Jess Sandstrom. The funds will be divided between three organizations, with the possibility of adding a fourth at a check presentation next week.
Receiving organizations are Grandsavers are Lifesavers, an organization supporting grandparents raising their grandchildren; This is My Quest, a nonprofit creating a grassroots platform for wildlife education; and the Valley Youth Initiative, a community program that creates opportunities to support youth through promoting physical, emotional and social well-being.
This year, Clays for Kids added a mentored youth shoot for six teams.
The mentored youth shoot, said committee member Mark Hamilton, falls in line with the group’s mission: to support local nonprofit organizations whose programs are dedicated to help nurture area youth and shape their futures.
The youth shoot introduced some youth to the sport of clay target shooting, which can be a life sport. Every adult mentored two youths, offering advice or demonstrating skills. The course was also reduced from 100 targets to 50.
“The mentored youth shoot was incredible,” Sandstrom said. “We think that program is going to grow over the coming years exponentially.”
It’s not too early for organizations serving youths to apply for funding from the 2023 Clays for Kids, already scheduled for Sept. 23. Organizations can call Sandstrom at 570-404-4529 or Hamilton at 570-772-1299.
As for the winners, Tina Busshaus received top female shooter and Robin Busshaus was top male shooter. Each received a custom engraved pocket knife.
The Guthrie team of Rick King, Colin Place, Joel Zdon and Mark Morningstar edged out the second place team by four points to receive a custom engraved hatchet.
The top youth team members each received a custom engraved pocket tool.