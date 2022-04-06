The Morris Township Fire Company and Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association celebrated its volunteers and an anniversary at the annual banquet on April 2.
The ambulance association recognized its 45th anniversary. The fire department decided to purchase an ambulance and provide the service within its service area in 1977. The first meeting was held Dec. 1, and the fire company purchased a 1977 Chevrolet 4X4 van ambulance for $19,000.
Three charter members at the banquet, Kathy Kreger, Amos Osborn and Dean Kreger, shared some memorable times.
The association has won the Tioga County Ambulance Association of the year several times as well as the Ambulance Association of the Year for the Tioga, Lycoming and Sullivan Regional EMS.
The association covers 66 square miles consisting of Morris and Duncan townships in Tioga County, Pine and Brown townships and part of Cogan House Township in Lycoming County.
In 45 years, the association has never missed a call in its territory. Today the department has 31 emergency medical technicians, seven emergency medical responders, a driver, paramedic and pre-hospital physician extender. The department currently has eight three-person teams that are responsible for responding to all calls between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The fire department named two new life members during the evening: Zachary Kreger and Pete Groff.
In addition, the department and association recognized members for years of service.
Fire company
65 years — Donald Collins
45 years — Frank Geyer, Kathy Kreger and Tim Kreger
40 years — Douglas Cohick
35 years — Melanie Herb
25 years — Cy Hughes, Janice Livermore, Samuel Livermore, Kevin Moore, Connie Rice, Jeff Rice, Brandy Torbert
20 years — Harold Phillips
15 years — Luke Patt, James Vogel
5 years — Galen Martin
Ambulance association
45 years — Dean Kreger, Kathy Kreger, Amos Osborn
40 years — Tim Kreger
35 years — Ransford Broughton, Melanie Herb, James Kreger
25 years — Cy Hughes, Janice Livermore, Samuel Livermore
15 years — James Vogel