MORRIS — It’s been two years since Morris recognized its firefighters and ambulance crews, and they did so May 22 although in a smaller gathering.

Heading the list of volunteers are two men who have devoted many years in service to the Morris Township Fire Company and Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association.

Dean Kreger, chief for the past 44 years, was recognized for 60 years of volunteer service.

“It’s because of these people sitting out here that we have the fire company we have and I’ve had the support I have,” said Kreger.

State Rep. Clint Owlett presented a House citation to Kreger, recognizing him for his long-time service.

In addition, the organizations honored Larry Laubach, who joined the department in 1994. Prior to that, Laubach was a firefighter with the Plumsteadville Fire Co. in Bucks County where he served as assistant chief and was named Firefighter of the Year in 1971.

He moved to Morris in 1993, intending not to get involved with the fire company. He was listening to the scanner one day, heard the company respond to a wildfire, turned to his wife and said, “I’ve got to go.” The couple officially joined the department soon after.

Laubach served as a trustee, was a driver for the ambulance, active in the gun bash fundraisers and maintained the grounds for many years.

The fire department also designated life members: Pat and Kevin Moore for 2019 and Butch and Janice Liermore for 2020.

Awards for anniversary years of service are listed below.

Fire company awards

2019

45 years — David Butters and JoAnne Osborn

40 years — James Kreger

25 years — Chris Baker, Donna Baker, Catherine Kreger, Nikki Miller

20 years — Kellen Kreger

5 years — Lynn Baker, Wes Baker, Peter Groff, Melvin Martin, Willis Martin, Kervin Martin

2020

60 years — Dean Kreger

45 years — Alvin Osborn

40 years — Ransford Broughton

20 years — Tiffany Kreger, Kate Kreger, Patricia Moore, Barbara Snell

15 years — Zachary Baker, Robert Gottshal, Emily Seelye

Ambulance association awards

2019

40 years — Alvin Osborn

25 years — Eric Broughton, Ryan Broughton

20 years — Leon Herb, Tiffany Kreger

2020

40 years — James Osborn

25 years — Catherine Kreger

20 years — Kellen Kreger

