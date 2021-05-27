MORRIS — It’s been two years since Morris recognized its firefighters and ambulance crews, and they did so May 22 although in a smaller gathering.
Heading the list of volunteers are two men who have devoted many years in service to the Morris Township Fire Company and Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association.
Dean Kreger, chief for the past 44 years, was recognized for 60 years of volunteer service.
“It’s because of these people sitting out here that we have the fire company we have and I’ve had the support I have,” said Kreger.
State Rep. Clint Owlett presented a House citation to Kreger, recognizing him for his long-time service.
In addition, the organizations honored Larry Laubach, who joined the department in 1994. Prior to that, Laubach was a firefighter with the Plumsteadville Fire Co. in Bucks County where he served as assistant chief and was named Firefighter of the Year in 1971.
He moved to Morris in 1993, intending not to get involved with the fire company. He was listening to the scanner one day, heard the company respond to a wildfire, turned to his wife and said, “I’ve got to go.” The couple officially joined the department soon after.
Laubach served as a trustee, was a driver for the ambulance, active in the gun bash fundraisers and maintained the grounds for many years.
The fire department also designated life members: Pat and Kevin Moore for 2019 and Butch and Janice Liermore for 2020.
Awards for anniversary years of service are listed below.
Fire company awards
2019
45 years — David Butters and JoAnne Osborn
40 years — James Kreger
25 years — Chris Baker, Donna Baker, Catherine Kreger, Nikki Miller
20 years — Kellen Kreger
5 years — Lynn Baker, Wes Baker, Peter Groff, Melvin Martin, Willis Martin, Kervin Martin
2020
60 years — Dean Kreger
45 years — Alvin Osborn
40 years — Ransford Broughton
20 years — Tiffany Kreger, Kate Kreger, Patricia Moore, Barbara Snell
15 years — Zachary Baker, Robert Gottshal, Emily Seelye
Ambulance association awards
2019
40 years — Alvin Osborn
25 years — Eric Broughton, Ryan Broughton
20 years — Leon Herb, Tiffany Kreger
2020
40 years — James Osborn
25 years — Catherine Kreger
20 years — Kellen Kreger