MORRIS TWP. — Members of the Morris Township Fire Company and Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association recognized their own during the annual banquet and honored a member who died.

The banquet was dedicated in memory of Timothy D. Kreger, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2022. He was a 45 year member of the fire company and served as assistant chief for many years. He joined the ambulance association in 1983 and was a certified EMT until his death.

