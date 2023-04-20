MORRIS TWP. — Members of the Morris Township Fire Company and Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association recognized their own during the annual banquet and honored a member who died.
The banquet was dedicated in memory of Timothy D. Kreger, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2022. He was a 45 year member of the fire company and served as assistant chief for many years. He joined the ambulance association in 1983 and was a certified EMT until his death.
His involvement continued behind the scenes as well. According to the program, he was a “driving force” behind the July 4 tractor pull, designed and ordered the T-shirts and sweatshirts for the Morris Rattlesnake Round-up and Old Home Days tractor pull, and setting up the fireworks for the Round-up.
Kreger, with his sister Mel Herb, also prepared and presented the “special awards” at the annual banquet, which good naturedly poked fun at members who had mishaps between banquets.
At this year’s banquet, state Rep. Clint Owlett presented a House Citation to Steve Kreger, in recognition of his having served for 50 years as a volunteer emergency medical technician. Steve Kreger was a member of the first EMS class ever held in Tioga County in 1973. He began his fire/EMS career in 1970 when he joined the Liberty Fire Company. He continued to volunteer while living in Wellsboro and later Trout Run, joining both departments.
When Steve Kreger returned to Morris, he joined the department and has continued to serve for 34 years. He is currently the first assistant chief of the fire company and chief of the ambulance association.
He and his wife, Cathy, are instructors in Basic Trauma Life Support in Tioga and Lycoming counties, as well as CPR.
He manages the billing for the ambulance association and received a monetary gift in appreciation, which he donates to Callie Cares, a non-profit that supports pediatric cancer victims, in memory of his granddaughter.
In other recognitions, the fire department recognized two new Life Members, Herb and Roxy Yerger.
The fire department recognized the following members for anniversary years of service:
- 5 years — Steve Hall, Jolene Hall, Charles Irwin, Danielle Irwin, Emily Kreger, Jason Martin, Jacob Bergstrom and Ginger Cendoma
- 10 years — Andrew Lee
- 15 years — Jon Petrencsik and Becky Petrencsik
- 20 years — Krisen Patt
- 25 years — Sandra Guild
- 30 years — Gale Geyer
- 40 years — Nancy Kreger
Ambulance volunteers recognized for anniversary years of service were:
- 5 years — Emily Kreger
- 25 years — John Guild and Sandy Guild
- 30 years — Frank Geyer