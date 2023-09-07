MORRIS — As usual, Morris Old Home Days brought out the crowds for the three-day event filled with an old-fashioned stone boat tractor pull, live music, vendors and, most important, a chance to gather with friends and family.
The event, a fundraiser for the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department, draws a large number of tractor pull enthusiasts. A flat sled is piled with concrete slabs, with more slabs added after each tractor has attempted to pull the sled 20 feet. Saturday and Sunday are the big “pull days” with the grandstands filled and pop-ups providing shade down the length of the pull area.
Saturday is the 7000-pound class, Sunday is 9000-pound.
While the tractors roared and ground up dirt at one end of the firemen’s grounds, live music, vendors and concessions filled the other.
Lissa Walker from Stony Fork offered skeins of yarn as well as knit and woven shawls and smittens, fleece-lined mittens made from recycled sweaters. She dyes her yarn, but also has natural fleece so that buyers can dye their own. Many of her shawls are woven on a triangle loom, allowing her to weave different sizes in the rustic, open weave.
But knitting is her favorite method of making items from wool. She began when she was 10 and her sister took her someplace where a woman began to knit a scarf. Entranced, Walker asked to try and was “hooked by then.”
By Monday, the tractor pull had ended and vehicles began leaving the grounds with green and red tractors loaded on the trailers. However, others came out for a final day of celebration, including the parade.
Despite being a smaller parade than normal, there was still music provided by the Southern Tioga Marching Band, baton twirling from The Force Alumni Corps, floats, antique cars and tractors, a horse, several candidates running for political office, and vehicles from Mansfield, Liberty, Blossburg and Morris fire departments.
Parade winners are:
Fire companies — Liberty, best appearing; Mansfield, longest distance traveled; Blossburg, oldest truck; Laurel Mountain Search & Rescue, best appearing.
Most original float — Curt Abplanalp’s Donate Life float, first, and the Clint Owlett family float, second.
Animals — Buttercup ridden by Olivia Patt, first, and Laurel Mountain Search & Rescue, second.
Classic cars/trucks — Skip Rogers 1979 Ford pick-up, first, and Glen Shaffer’s 2016 Bronco.
Antique cars — Shane Nickerson’s 1947 Willys Jeep, first, and Sam VanLoon’s maroon Ford truck.
Bicycles/motorcycles — Frank Hume’s 2013 Mini-Jeep, first.
Tractors — Billy Davis and Joe Bohnert’s 1970s Farmall tractor, first, and Richard Harris’s 1950 Farmall H.
Judge’s Award — Bucktails infantry regiment reenactors with an honorable mention to The Force Alumni Baton Corps.