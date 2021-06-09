A Morris woman is charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man during a dispute on Monday, June 7.
According to state police, Laura J. Bitner, 40, reportedly shot a 61-year-old man one time in the stomach just after midnight at a home on Hurley Hill Road, Morris Township. The victim was flown to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and is currently listed in stable, but critical condition.
Bitner was charged with attempted criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault. She was arraigned in front of District Judge James Edgcomb in Elkland and committed to Tioga County Prison.