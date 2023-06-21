The Allegheny Mountain Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America held a National Road Run in Wellsboro from Sunday, June 11 through Wednesday, June 14.

Nearly 130 antique motorcycles took part in the event, which featured Harley motorcycles from 1921 to the 1980s, Indians from 1937 to 1948, BMWs from the ‘60s and ‘70s, as well as British bikes, a Triumph and a BSA.

