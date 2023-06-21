The Allegheny Mountain Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America held a National Road Run in Wellsboro from Sunday, June 11 through Wednesday, June 14.
Nearly 130 antique motorcycles took part in the event, which featured Harley motorcycles from 1921 to the 1980s, Indians from 1937 to 1948, BMWs from the ‘60s and ‘70s, as well as British bikes, a Triumph and a BSA.
The group took various motorcycle tours during the day and on Tuesday night held an Antique Motorcycle Show around The Green in conjunction with music provided by Molly’s Boy’s Jugband and as part of the Laurel Concert Series.
Founded in 1954, the Antique Motorcycle Club of America has more than 13,000 members. The Allegheny Mountain Chapter, one of the 85 AMCA-affiliated chapters nationwide, is composed of members from Ohio, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania.