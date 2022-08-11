BLOSSBURG – The newest member of the Southern Tioga School District board of directors, Kyle Heyler of Liberty, was the lone dissenting vote to approve a memorandum of understanding with Laurel Health Systems to provide mental health clinics at each of the school buildings in the districts.
Board member Jim Nobles, who is the executive director of Laurel Health Systems, Mansfield, abstained. Board president Steve Guillaume and member Barb Kelly were absent. Board members Jim Kreger, Ivan Erway, John Martin, vice president Sean Bartlett and Chad Riley voted in favor.
Before the vote, Heyler asked director of student services Krista Peterson about the state law that says no health services will be provided to children under the age of 15 without consent of a parent or guardian.
“Will this be a blanket permission slip at the beginning of the year for parents to sign?” he asked.
Peterson said that the services, which will be for students age 14 or above without parental consent, are offered “by referral only.”
“The school counselor will work with us and refer them out (for further treatment) with speaking with a parent to CONCERN or North Penn Health Services. An annual update is only for students who are already receiving services,” she said.
“If minors can consent, to all these things, so who is that confidential for? The district?” he asked.
“If the student says they need to take a pregnancy test, then a student of age 14 or over can refer themselves,” Peterson added. “But in agreement with North Penn Health Services, we are not offering those services. If the counselor knows they had a pregnancy test, they will keep that confidential. They may work with the student to help them make healthy communication with their parents, but we are not allowed by law to give that information to parents without the student’s permission. If the student refers themselves to a counseling service, it would be billed to the parent’s insurance.
Nobles added it would just be listed as a “bill for services for the service, but no specifics.”
Specifics on the agreement can be found on the board's page on the district webside under the Aug. 8 meeting agenda, action items. "MOU School Based Care STSD LBH 8 2022 FINAL.docx"