BLOSSBURG – The newest member of the Southern Tioga School District board of directors, Kyle Heyler of Liberty, was the lone dissenting vote to approve a memorandum of understanding with Laurel Health Systems to provide mental health clinics at each of the school buildings in the districts.

Board member Jim Nobles, who is the executive director of Laurel Health Systems, Mansfield, abstained. Board president Steve Guillaume and member Barb Kelly were absent. Board members Jim Kreger, Ivan Erway, John Martin, vice president Sean Bartlett and Chad Riley voted in favor.

Tags

Trending Food Videos