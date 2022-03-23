The Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute received a $209,000 grant on March 22 from the Emergency Response Training & Certification Association.
This grant will enhance and expand the state-of-the-art training that MUPSTI offers. The funding will also provide free on-campus housing for cadets and will provide a $2,500 scholarship for each MUPSTI student.
“We hope this opportunity will attract more highly qualified and motivated individuals to the law enforcement profession,” said Dr. Josh Battin, associate provost and dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.
Dr. John Ulrich, VP of academic affairs, read a statement from interim President Bashar Hanna, who could not attend
“We know the power of partnership allows us to multiply our impact on the students and the communities we serve,” Hanna wrote. “By combining the innovation of ERTCA and its corporate partners along with the strong instructional background of the University’s Public Safety Training Institute, Mansfield can serve as a regional and national hub to advance important public safety training and research.”
ERTCA also received $1 million in a grant from the Pa. Department of Education. These funds will be used to develop a center for public safety research and training in the former State Police barracks in Mansfield.
ERTCA is a nonprofit organization comprised of private businesses and educators in the emergency response and communications fields.
The barracks will be renamed the Erick J. Coolidge Center for Public Safety Training, Education and Innovation in honor of County Commissioner College’s longstanding support of law enforcement.
The 7,000-square-foot building will provide a space for training and research in state oil the art law enforcement technologies.
“This has been quite awhile in coming,” Coolidge said at the press conference on Tuesday.
“Twenty years ago state police approached me and asked for my help in making schools safer; we then moved on to training houses of worship,” Coolidge said. “It’s all about making things better and safer for our communities.”
“This is going to be the Harvard and Yale of public safety,” Coolidge said.
Coolidge was visibly moved by the honor and choked up as he said, “It’s not about whose name is on the building, it’s what goes on inside the building.”
Coolidge also declared March 22 Scott Henry Day in honor of Henry, the Mansfield University chief of police and director of MUPSTI.
Congressman Fred Keller was on hand to offer support and congratulations.
“By combining the innovation on ERTCA with the strong instructional background of the University’s Public Safety Training Institute, Mansfield can serve as a regional and national hub in advancing important public safety training and research,” Keller said. “We’ll be the pioneers in this field in Pennsylvania.”
Keller also remarked on Coolidge’s commitment to law enforcement training and development.
“There’s not just respect in this room for him, there’s love,” Keller said.