Mansfield University held its annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 9 in Manser Dining Hall.
The 150 guests gathered to honor military-affiliated students, faculty, staff and community members. Many in the crowd were veterans themselves or active military.
Tim Cleveland, director of Tioga County Veteran’s Affairs and retired Air Force Master Sergeant veteran with 35 years of service, was the guest speaker.
“If you enlisted, you volunteered your life to be part of a greater whole,” Cleveland said. “If you were inscripted, you have a deep rooted sense of duty found only in those who’ve lived the military life.”
Cleveland noted that there are 5,000 veterans in Tioga County.
“Whether you’ve served or are serving, know that our freedoms are secured by your commitment and by those who served before you,” he said.
Roger Maisner, associate professor of Health Sciences and the coordinator of Military & Veteran Affairs at MU, noted that the veteran’s support group began eight years ago.
“We support the military, children of military members and recruit from the military and ROTC,” Maisner said.
A tribute to Larry Anderson was given by MU graduate and Purchasing Agent, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jason Welch.
Anderson was a Vietnam veteran who had just finished his social work degree at MU when he died at age 71 three weeks before graduation.
“Everyone called him Uncle Larry,” Welch said. “We were in classes together — he would always check in on me.
“Larry was just compassionate, understanding. We should all be more like Larry and just go out there and help people.”
Dr. Josh Battin, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities and interim associate vice president of Administration, presented MU Military Scholarships to eight students: Anya Carr, Dalton Clarkson, Alexandria Granville, Marvens Ravix, Gerardo Reyes, Madeline Villarreal and Kory Wharton.
The military scholarship is earned through a combination of academic excellence and military service or affiliation.
“We are eternally grateful for all of your sacrifice and all of your service to our country,” Cleveland told the crowd.