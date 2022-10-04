LAWRENCEVILLE – Unresolved questions about mulch, as well as seeking clarity on water bills, seemed to be the two most contended topics at the borough council meeting held on Monday.
At the request of borough president Gordie Chilson, Lawrence township’s assistant chief of police Brad Wilson was in attendance.
While the tone may have been more polite, tensions continued as the public and council debated agenda items, an issue that continues to plague the council.
Council members Cyndy Burrows and Mansel O’Dell voting against approving the Sept. 6 and 22 meeting minutes, with O’Dell stating that both meetings were illegal. Burrows said the Sept. 22 meeting was not correctly advertised.
Moving on to the payment of bills, O’Dell requesting that the monthly payroll be added separately to better reflect the total amount encumbered by the borough.
The treasurer’s report was to reflect the transfer of water/sewer funds to general fund was tabled until November.
During public comments, an attendee what the procedure the council uses to follow borough policy.
Chilson answered, “If you look at the borough code – whatever the borough code is for the state of Pennsylvania.”
The attendee continued. “Do you follow the Sunshine act of...” to which Chilson interrupted, “It’s about 20-50 pages.”
The attendee replied that it totals 168 pages.
“However it says to organize and run the meeting is the way we do it,” said Chilson.
With the ongoing question of whether incorrect mulch was used at Cherry Street Park, O’Dell said that he requested the issue be added to the Oct. 1 agenda and claimed Chilson had it removed. Chilson has stated previously that he has the final say on what is included on the every meeting agenda.
O’Dell motioned to amend the agenda to add the mulch issue to it. The board approved the request with Chilson and Vice President Robert Penzone opposed. Chilson said, “I didn’t know we had a mulch issue.”
Residents asked if this is handled by the parks and recreation committee and the make-up of that committee.
Chilson said, “I’m the president. I’m on all the committees. I don’t know who else is on the committee.”
Mayor Kris Davis added, “It’s Eddie Wetzel, Cleo (Russell) and yourself.”
In response to continued asking questions, Chilson said the issue came from the committee, probably in the spring. Council purchased the mulch from Mike Morse at Mil-lil Enterprises LLC.
“In our receipt, it says playground mulch, alright? And we purchased it, paid him (Morse) and he delivered it and we spread it, OK? ... at that time it’s over and done with – it’s voted on, paid and whatever, spread. The job is done,” Chilson said.
“Mansel wanted to add it to the agenda and voted on to have Mike Morse remove it,” said Chilson. “Mike Morse was sent a letter, and he has not answered the letter.”
Chilson said he spoke to Morse before the letter was sent.
A resident then said that Chilson said that the borough would take legal action if Morse did not remove the mulch. Chilson denied that, although he was interrupted by residents claiming the opposite.
Davis displayed papers, and said he found paperwork on how the park was installed dating from 2011.
“This is from the people we bought the mulch from back then. Says it will be a wood carpet, engineered wood fiber to conform with ASTM standards for both ASTM and impact. I don’t know if Mike’s stuff is or isn’t but that’s where the problem is.”
Burrows and O’Dell said the mulch does not meet those specifications and and O’Dell offered documentation to that effect.
The playground mulch delivered by Morse cost $4,600 and is not ASTM certified, according to the pair. They also said another vendor, which reportedly delivered playground mulch in 2020, offered to deliver certified mulch for $2,895.
With Parks and Recreation discussions up next, it was back to the mulch debate.
O’Dell said he wanted to know “where we’re at, where we’re going and how we’re going to get there.”
“We received it, and paid his bill and on his bill it said playground mulch,” said Chilson. “And according to the mayor the mulch is legal if it meets the specifications.”
Burrows said she didn’t want to pay the bill until the borough had the certified mulch but “you (Chilson) said you’d take care of it after we paid the bill.”
Chilson denied it, requesting he be shown the recording from a public media outlet who attends the meetings.
Burrows urged council to get the solicitor involved.
Chilson suggested to O’Dell that if he didn’t like the process to “hire an attorney, please. And sue the borough.”
O’Dell replied, “The equivalent crap he’s talking about now is nothing we voted on here. We voted on certified mulch to have this guy bring to us. It didn’t happen so we voted on because it wasn’t certified mulch that we go after him. That’s what we all voted on, except for Gordie Chilson. And now you’re bringing us other paperwork that says ‘equivalent to’. That has nothing to do with what we voted on. On the bill, we paid for playground mulch.”
Council did vote on several routine items, then adjourned with Chilson saying, “The party’s over.”