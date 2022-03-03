Mary Beth Logue, a mid-distance sled dog racer from Trout Run, held a demonstration on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Darling Run on the Pine Creek trail.
Logue and her husband Chris brought a racing sled, dog-racing supplies and seven of their racing dogs to Darling Run to educate a crowd of animal lovers and winter enthusiasts about the sport of dog-racing.
Cyclone, Typhoon, Ruby, Spear, Inish, Hornet and Taz are Alaskan huskies, “the dominant breed for sled dog racing,” Logue said.
The icy conditions did now allow for the dogs to get hitched up and run. Instead, they impatiently eyed the sled display and happily accepted pets from the crowd.
“They would cut their paws and their noses if we ran on the ice,” said Logue. “This is driving them crazy – these dogs are born to be sled dogs. They love to run.”
Logue has been training and racing for over 20 years.
“In 2000, I went on a motorcycle trip to Denali, Alaska and saw a sled dog demonstration,” she said. “I went home and trained my mutt to pull me on skies.”
Logue trained 15 dogs this year and competes in several races per season depending on the weather. This year has been exceptionally cold and icy.
Alaskan huskies are bred for performance and they run 10-12 miles hour. Logue’s dogs are trained to do races of 30-150 miles.
“They process oxygen more efficiently than any animal on earth, including thoroughbreds,” she said.
When the dogs go on a long race, they run for several hours and then sleep for about four hours after being fed and watered. “And then I rest,” Logue said. “The dogs always come first.”
Logue explained that the sled is designed to carry dog food and water, supplies for musher and to transport a dog that is tired or injured.
“They don’t like being strapped in very much,” she said.
The musher stands on the back of the sled and uses body movements and voice commands to steer the team.
“It’s kind of hard to describe how I balance and steer,” Logue said. “It’s like trying to describe biking or skateboarding. You learn to feel the balance.”
Logue likes to cross train the team to run different positions, and said that some dogs are better at certain positions than others.
“The first thing I do is teach manners and commands,” Logue said. “’No’ is the first command; when I say ‘Look!’ it means that there is another team on the trail or a herd of deer.”
Chris Logue was asked if the biggest or strongest dog was the lead dog.
“No, the smartest dog is the lead,” he answered.