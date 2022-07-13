There’s magic in the air this summer. The Endless Mountain Music Festival, under the direction of Stephen Gunzenhauser, will bring the magic of orchestral and chamber music to our eyes and ears beginning next week.
The whole family is sure to enjoy opening concert at 7 p.m. Friday,July 22 in Mansfield University’s Steadman Theatre. Dr. Todd Ranney, professor of music, will narrate Serge Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” the story of a young boy and his animal friends and their encounter with a dangerous wolf.
Dr. Ranney will also narrate “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” by Benjamin Britten, a piece originally written to accompany a film depicting the variety of instruments in a symphony orchestra.
The videos of these pieces will be shown on two large screens on either side of the performance space, while the 65-piece EMMF orchestra, seated in the middle of the stage, will perform the accompanying music.
The Friday concert will also feature principal trumpet Luis Engelke and the world premiere of his composition “Voces Lucis et Tenebae” (Voices of Light and Darkness) for trumpet, orchestra and fixed-media.
Engelke performed this work at the International Trumpet Guild’s Conference in San Antonio this spring, and has created this particular arrangement including orchestra for performance with the Endless Mountain Music Festival.
On Saturday, July 23, the Endless Mountain Music Festival Orchestra will perform Weinberg’s Rhapsodie on Moldavian Themes, Piano Concerto 1 by Liszt and Dvorak’s Symphony 4. Saturday’s concert will be at 7 p.m. at the Corning Museum of Glass auditorium.
Rounding out the weekend is a special concert at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. The free concert will be held in the large airplane hangar. This concert, entitled “Bravo for America,” will include Sousa marches, John Williams movie music, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and many other favorites.
Sunday’s concert will begin with the Star Spangled Banner performed by the Wellsboro Area High School Dickens Choir under the direction of WHS music teacher Dan Sensenig.
“It has been a delight to partner with the Endless Mountain Music Festival this year,” Sensenig said. “Through this collaboration, our Wellsboro music students have worked with a world-class jazz pianist, been provided performance opportunities, and have the ability to attend world-class concerts right here in our own backyard! I look forward to expanding this partnership in the years ahead.”
The Endless Mountain Music Festival began in 2006 as a one-week festival with seven concerts in eight days, under the artistic leadership of Maestro Stephen Gunzenhauser. In 2007 the festival expanded to 15 concerts in 17 days.
The festival has continued to grow, and in 2022 the festival will perform 18 concerts in 17 days. This year’s festival is from July 22-Aug. 7. Concert venues will include, but are not limited to Mansfield University, The Corning Museum of Glass, the Deane Center, Cherry Springs State Park and the Grand Canyon Regional Airport.
EMMF musicians perform throughout the United States and internationally during their regular season, and will travel from as far away as California, Texas and Florida to participate in this professional ensemble.For a full list of concerts, visit https://www.endlessmountain.net/program-schedule. For ticketing information, go to https://www.endlessmountain.net/buy-tickets.