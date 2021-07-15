For the third time, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is holding National Night Out.
This year, the event is being held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Blossburg’s Island Park.
Sheriff Frank Levindoski said National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign from the National Association of Town Watch.
“It gets law enforcement together with communities to make safer communities,” Levindoski said. “To me, it opens up doors, opens up communities so citizens and even youth are not afraid to talk to law enforcement. When that happens, there’s less crime, less desire to commit crime.”
National Night Out made its first appearance in the county in 2018 in Wellsboro before traveling to Mansfield in 2019. It was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
In addition to law enforcement agencies, there will be other agencies that strengthen community bonds: Big Brother Big Sister, Vineyard Church, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Laurel Mountain Search and Rescue, Army National Guard, Pa. Fish and Boat Commission, Boy Scouts, Blossburg fire and ambulance and more confirming every day.
There will be open swimming at the Blossburg pool from 5-7 p.m. and There will bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, cornhole, a pull-up challenge, search dog demonstration, smokehouse, videos and a movie during the event.
Those events are free, but the Sheriff’s Office is opening the event this year to food vendors.
Kids can sit in police vehicles, ambulances and firetrucks, talk with some local heroes and learn about volunteer and career opportunities.
“Come out, play some games, and eat,” said Stephanie Boyce, an employee in the Sheriff’s Office and organizer of National Night Out.
The evening ends with popcorn and a movie.
For more information or to be part of National Night Out, contact Boyce at 570-723-8276 or email sboyce@tiogacountypa.us.