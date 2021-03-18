By Natalie Kennedy
LIBERTY — Owner Tirsa Dobson describes her bakery, Dobson’s Sips ‘n’ Sweets, as a ‘
“hole in the wall” type of place. Like all respectable “holes in the wall,” it has an interesting back story.
Sips ‘n’ Sweets is located at 4527 Williamson Trail, is a storefront for the self-taught baker. Dogson, who holds an associate’s degree in small business and entrepreneurship, has worked in multiple restaurants and bakeries in Wellsboro. When she and her husband, Joel, moved to Liberty to open Dobson’s Service Center, she decided it was time to take the plunge.
“I was doing so many cakes on the side. I thought ‘This town needs a bakery. This county needs more small businesses,’” she said.
Sips ‘n’ Sweets .opened its doors on Christmas Eve.2020. Dobson planned to open earlier, but several last minute delays took place, Plus, she had a shop full of Christmas-themed goodies.
The storefront is small, but fun. The lilac-colored door hints at the whimsical Alice in Wonderland meets Dr. Seuss interior. Glass cases are filled with donuts — fruity pebbles, maple bacon and “Elvis” with banana-flavored cream filling and peanut butter frosting, next to apple fritters, cookies, cannoli, cinnamon rolls, lemon bars, pies, cakes and more.
Two high stools face the window counter, looking out into the covered porch. That porch will offer outdoor seating in the warm months, said Dobson.
A basket of Jean LaCroce’s Heart Dog Delectable Treats sit waiting for dogs, who will have to wait outside. A chalkboard lists the price of the baked goods, along with coffee, lattes, hot chocolate and teas. A small cooler holds yogurt parfaits, and fresh soup is available daily, served with homemade French bread.
The pre-1900 building, said Dobson pointing to photographs on the wall, was once home to a furniture store, then an undertaker’s before becoming a hotel. Her space was the barber shop area where Mr. Healy worked, until he retired due to the pandemic.
In the three months since opening, Sips ‘n’ Sweets, Dobson has built a following.
“Saturdays are very busy. On Saturday morning, this case is full,” Dobson said. “Sometimes we’ll do two dozen of every donut. We’ve sold as many as 17 dozen by 10 Saturday morning.”
Sips ‘n’ Sweets is developing unique items and a schedule when those items can be purchased. One local favorite is the shortcake donut. Dobson explained: take a glazed donut and cut in half lengthwise. Add peaches or strawberries sweetened with sugar on the bottom half, top with the upper half and finish with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
For Easter, she’s making hot cross buns, Easter bread, along with peanut butter and coconut eggs.
In addition, Dobson is involved in an Easter event. On Saturday, March 27, children age 2-18 are invited to a community egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. in the park behind the shop. There will be areas for children with special needs and sensory sensitivity. Children finding gold eggs can exchange their egg for a cookie at the bakery.
Dobson’s Sips ‘n’ Sweets is open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Visit the Facebook page or call 570-263-3643 for information.