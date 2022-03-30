For a minute, it looked like 2021 was going to be the last year for Wellsboro’s First Fridays.
Loren Nowak, who has been the face of Wellsboro First Friday from its early days in 2014, is looking to step back to a less active role. First Fridays had a year-long shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to a fraction of its former glory in 2021.
Public interest in the event has never waned, said Nowak, who just last week fielded two calls from organizations interested in this year’s events. What was challenging was getting short-staffed businesses to participate and someone to coordinate the many moving parts of an event.
Nowak sent an email out last week, announcing his intent to alert the 1,800 Facebook followers that First Fridays would end unless someone stepped up.
TerryTheresa Callahan stepped up. On Tuesday morning after a few emails and phone calls, she agreed to coordinate Wellsboro First Friday in 2022.
In 2021, Callahan was responsible for running the small carnival-style games at the Wellsboro Mini Mall, an area that consistently saw foot traffic and posted videos and photos to the First Friday Facebook page.
“There’s a lot of things we can do with First Fridays that a little publicity would help,” said Nowak, who is staying on in supportive roles. “We’ve got a Facebook page with 1,800 followers. There’s no reason businesses can’t use it for a First Friday special or activity.”
Callahan felt the event was too important to end. It gives residents and visitors something to do.
“And, it’s important that the businesses give back to the community,” she said. “If the town goes dead, then everything goes dead. If the businesses go dead, no tourists will be here. It’s important we all — in some shape or form — do something to keep the town going.”
In the past, an organization could host a booth at a First Friday event by getting permission from the business owner where it wanted to set up. Callahan plans to make that easier by helping coordinate that.
She also hopes that the focus will be on providing free youth and family-focused activities. An organization can sell something, but must provide a free, preferably hands-on, activity for kids.
“I think it is important to have something for the kids,” Callahan said. “You can do minimal spending and give them a nice time.”
She’s looking for help in several directions: ideas for activities, donations of snacks and small prizes, as well as organizations to run the activities. Donors and supporters will be recognized on the First Friday Facebook page.
Promoting those activities is also key to building a strong event, she said.
First Fridays will be held on the first Friday of each month, May through October, starting at 4 p.m. and running until 8 p.m.or dusk, whichever is earlier.
To learn more about or support First Friday, email wellsborofirstfriday@gmail.com or call/text 570-439-1574.