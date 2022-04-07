Returning to a live in-person event for the first time in two years, New Covenant Academy held its annual Benefit and Auction on April 1 to a full house.
About 200 people attended the event with the theme of “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness.” After dinner by His Service, the New Covenant Choir performed two selections.
During the dinner hour, guests were invited to place bids on the silent auction items. Lining the tables to the side of the dining area were a variety of items: museum passes, quilts and rugs, gift certificates to restaurants and beautificians, movie tickets, trail ride passes, Wedgewood china, model trucks and more.
After dinner, the live auction began with auctioneer Tim Kaltenbach. Those items ranged from a children’s bicycle to art to a gazebo and patio furniture.
Spokesperson Amanda Miller said the event was organized by Lauren Owlett and Kim Route on behalf of the Parent-Teacher Fellowship.
“The school definitely relies on this fundraiser every year for general operation, school supplies, payment staff and faculty, keeping the electric on, and so forth,” Miller said
Typically, the benefit raises between $15,000-$18,000. This year is set to blow past that mark. To date, the private school has received $7,000 in sponsorships and $15,000 from the live auction. The silent auction items were still being tallied at press time.
New Covenant has 180 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The study body represents 40 churches in Pennsylvania and New York State. There is a 10:1 student-to-teacher ratio with a maximum class size of 18, said Headmaster Kjell Fenn.
The school has plans for the funds raised that night, he told the audience. Approximately 50 students receive partial or full scholarships to attend the school. A full scholarship is $4,700 for tuition.
In addition, New Covenant plans to replace carpet in the halls with tiles, remodel bathrooms, and expand the building to accommodate more students.
The community always steps up to support New Covenant at the auction, Miller said. The auction items were all donated by businesses or individuals. Tablecloths were borrowed from the Tioga Pregnancy Center
“We really want to thank the people who stepped up in the community to donate items,” she said.
New Covenant is currently in its open enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. For more information, call 570-662-2996, email info@ncalions.org, online at ncalions.org or find it on Facebook.