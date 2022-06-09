MANSFIELD – A new $5,000 scholarship has been awarded to its first recipient here. The Dr. Robert Swinsick scholarship recipient was announced at a special reception at the Dr. Robert Swinsick meeting room at the borough council building Friday, June 3.
North-Penn Mansfield senior Aleiah Jackson of Mainesburg, who will attend Mansfield University this fall and plans to become a veterinarian practicing in Tioga County, was introduced to donors in attendance at the by invitation only reception.
Jackson will study at Mansfield for four years and then wants to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
“This money will help me attain my goals over the next four years,” she said. One of those goals to be be a large animal, traveling veterinarian in Tioga County.
Helen Swinsick, widow of Dr. Swinsick, a former Mansfield University professor of education, and her daughter, Jackie Smith-Coco, organized the special reception that was attended by about two dozen people who have donated or otherwise supported creating the scholarship.
Helen Swinsick said that she wanted to create the scholarship honoring her late husband because he was “all about education.”
She said they planned on trying to raise enough money next year to add a $2,000 scholarship to the $5,000 scholarship.
“This is one of the biggest scholarship amounts given to any student in Tioga County,” she said. Smith said that the people in attendance were only a portion of those who have helped.
“So many others donated,” Smith said.
Among those in attendance were Jay McMillen, older brother of Mansfield basketball stand-out Tom McMillen, who traveled from Harrisburg to attend the reception and served on borough council with Swinsick for a time; Ed Grala, former borough manager, and his wife, Terri; Jimmie Joe Carl, borough engineer and his wife Lisa; Sue Sleboda, former student; Diana Pannebaker, former student; Ashley Loomis, Northwest Bank; Valerie Sticklin, Northwest Bank; Jackson’s mother, Aleshia Jackson; Fran Mizdail and Bob Mizdail, former student and family friends; Fran Wunderlich, choir director at Holy Child Church were Swinsick would sing solos to her accompaniment; Betty and George Hilfiger, a former Covington Township supervisor who said he was “amazed at how Bob could run a meeting so smoothly with so much business to be done.”