The inaugural North Central Wine, Brews and Foods Festival is set to kick off on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.
Knoxville resident and event promoter, Ali Barber, is excited to have this project come to fruition.
“The idea started in 2021,” said Barber. “With Covid cases finally down, I thought it would be something fun to do. So a group of friends from where I worked and I started planning it. It just grew from there.”
Showcasing four area bands, 20 wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries offering unlimited tastings, 16 food vendors and 20 artisans, there is sure to be something for everyone.
“All of the vendors are excited and supportive of the festival,” Barber said. “Blocks of hotel rooms for attendees were reserved at the Quality Inn and Hampton Inn in Mansfield. Those rooms sold out quickly. Discounted rates were generously offered to attendees by Jellystone Campground in Mansfield, as well. It’s exciting to bring revenue to Tioga County while providing an enjoyable event to all who attend.”
When asked if Barber is ready to plan another her response was instantaneous.
“Oh definitely,” Barber said. “This might just turn into a bi-annual event.”
Festival participants may purchase their wine glass for $25 before the event at northcentralwinefestival.com or on their Facebook page, North Central PA Wine, Brews and Foods Festival. A two-day ticket is $40. To promote responsible drinking, designated driver tickets are $10. All participants must be 21 years of age or older; be prepared to show ID. No pets will be allowed on the grounds.