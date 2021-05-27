ROSEVILLE — The new market in this small, rural community is ready to open offering snacks, ice cream and deli products.
Nick and Jamie Bradford renovated the building and are stocking the shelves in anticipation of opening at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
Owning a grocery has always been a dream. Jamie Bradford is one half of the Bradford Brothers, a food distribution service for name brands like Pepperidge Farms, Little Debbie and Utz. Jamie Bradford has experience in grocery management and accounting.
“It was always something I wanted to do and we like the area,” Jamie Bradford said.
They purchased the building, the former Yoder’s Market in the 1960s and ‘70s and Roseville Market from 1974 to the early 2000s, in 2009. The plan was to open the market when their youngest daughter reached kindergarten. Life slowed things down a little; she’s now in third grade, but the plan is nearly a reality.
The building, located at the four corners near the gazebo, has been a store since the 1920s. It partially burned in the 1940s, but was rebuilt and resumed its life as a grocery.
“We just wanted to bring it back,” said the Bradfords about the 100-year-old building. “When we bought it, it was at the crossroads of either dying or bringing it back.”
Two years ago, the Bradfords decided to begin reconstructing the grocery area, which was further delayed by the pandemic.
“We want it to be a true country market,” Nick Bradford said.
Upon entering, shoppers find a row of live-edge tables and chairs look out onto Route 549 and the outdoor picnic tables. Some of the barn boards and beams used are repurposed from a barn owned by Jamie Bradford’s family for 100 years.
It’s been a family project with not only the adults, but also the three children painting, cleaning and eventually working in the store.
Hershey ice cream is available, as well as the line of John F. Martin Meats. They’ll have locally sourced Draper’s Honey, maple products, frozen beef, Backroads Creamery cheeses, Mill Street popcorn and coffee, and candy from Highland Chocolates.
Snacks, breads and cold beverages are located across from the deli counter. Initially, they plan to offer subs, wraps and paninis and hope to expand into hot foods when cold weather arrives.
At the other end of the store, shelves are filled with spices, bulk candy, grocery and jarred items like jam, pickled beans and more. Old photos and signs from the former markets decorate the walls.
Store hours may change, but are tentatively planned for 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and possibly a later opening on Sunday. For more information, visit the Facebook page or call 570-549-2090.