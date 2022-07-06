TIOGA — The borough council here raised not only questions at the July 5 meeting, but voices as well.
Tioga Mayor David Wilcox questioned council as to the inconsistency of funds budgeted for the borough pool.
“Budget numbers are inconsistent from year to year,” said Wilcox. “I want to look at the actual deposits and withdrawals; without items such as account numbers of recipients receiving money being redacted as well as who authorized it.
“I paid a fee for these papers. Why should I have to pay for them, especially when things are whited out?”
Solicitor Jeff Loomis said that code 10A07 sets the precedent for the borough regarding right-to-know and redaction circumstances.
Allan Brooks agreed with Wilcox, saying, “We need oversight on this. We need a name that goes with that account number. There should be receipts for every dollar going out of here. Let’s figure out if it’s ignorance, arrogance or criminal. We need total transparency here.”
Council tabled this, noting that they would have to speak with the borough secretary.
Code enforcement
Council also hired Andre Reed as the full-time code/zoning officer at $12 per hour. Noting issues brought up by Wilcox regarding previous enforcement officers, Brooks said, “We want to make sure Reed is trained with the proper tools, maybe train with another borough’s code enforcement officer.”
“Everything is in the code book,” said council president Steve Hazlett, holding up a hardcover book.
Hazlett presented council with a leadership chart, which brought several dissenting comments by both council members and the mayor. One council member, who urged members to settle down, was overheard saying, “I don’t know why we have these meetings.”
“The PSAB is the bible,” said a council member. PSAB refers to the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, a bi-partisan, statewide organization that helps shape the laws that lay the foundation for boroughs.
“The Pennsylvania Constitution is mine,” another replied.
The leadership chart was subsequently tabled for another meeting.
In other business, free swim Fridays will continue as the concessions bring in revenue.
Pool manager Vicky Hyde will have access to a $500 debit card for pool-related expenses ordered online or when a check is not available. She also asked to do a fundraiser at the pool where the school profits from admission and the borough profits from concessions. Council unanimously agreed, also said that the day-to-day operations of the pool can be handled through Hyde.
Mayor Wilcox swore in Tioga police officer Timothy Lochmann.
The farmer’s market will start on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with 15 vendors confirmed.
Property owners who have sidewalks that are in violation will receive notices to have them brought up to code.