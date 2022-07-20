WELLSBORO — Wild Fringe Salon, owned by Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Reese, might be the solution to those of us suffering through too many “bad hair days.”
Before enjoying the grand opening of her own salon at 152 Tioga Street (Route 6) on Saturday, July 16, Reese first graduated from Wellsboro High School in 2017.
“I knew I wanted to be a hair stylist, so after graduating from Wellsboro High School, I entered the cosmetology program at the Aveda Institute in Philadelphia,” said Reese.
Successfully completing 1,250 hours of course study and passing the state board exams, Reese graduated from the Aveda Institute in 2019, returned to Wellsboro and worked locally as a stylist.
Even then, she knew she wanted more.
“I knew I was ready to take the next step in cosmetology after graduating from Aveda, so I went to Nashville, Tenn. to learn about the application and techniques of hair extensions from JZ Styles,” said Reese.
JZ Styles is a hair extension salon based in Utah.
Offering master classes throughout the country, JZ Styles participants learn the intricate art of hair extension applications while networking with other individuals seeking the same.
While in Tennessee, Reese learned that the extensions, known as wefts, come in different lengths and colors. A single weft is divided into individual, small strands of hair and are then hand-tied to to the client’s existing hair. Placed close to the scalp, extensions can last between 12 and 18 months. As one’s natural hair grows, the wefts move down, and necessitates re-application at the scalp.
Having mastered this method of hairstyling, Reese again returned to Wellsboro with cautious optimism, wondering: would it be embraced by her clientele?
Indeed. Reese’s skills were very well received. So well, in fact, Reese’s appointment schedule is completely booked through the end of September.
“I create a lot of bridal party hairstyling and gladly travel to the venues to accommodate the bride,” said Reese. “The wedding season, so to speak, can be extremely busy for me, but I love it. It’s exciting to create one-of-a-kind styles for my client’s special day.
“Whether I’m traveling to New Jersey or the short drive to Gaines, making people feel good about their appearance is very important to me,” she added. “The social aspect is a plus; listening to client’s stories about their lives is really enjoyable and makes, what can often be a 12-hour day, go by very quickly.”
Wild Fringe salon offers a full range of services including cuts, color and highlighting, while offering the line of Kevin.Murphy products.
“It’s important to keep up with cutting edge techniques, and style trends, too, so I definitely make time for that,” Reese said.
Wild Fringe Salon can be found on Facebook. On Instagram, search wild_fringe_salon.