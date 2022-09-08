BLOSSBURG – This year’s school year began in the Southern Tioga School District with a few changes, one being a new schedule in the high schools with “no bells” to designate the beginning and ending of classes.
District superintendent Sam Rotella said that the change seemed to be “going over well, especially with students.”
“Overall, it was a very, very good start for the most part. We also adopted a dress code, aimed at making students ready for learning across both high schools,” he said.
Electronic devices such as cell phones and iPads can now only be used in hallways and public spaces but not in the classroom without permission, Rotella said.
“We are getting very positive feedback from teachers on that,” he said.
Rotella also discussed third day enrollment figures which he said gives the district a better idea of where they are at than first day, when not everyone is in school.
“Our total without homeschooling students is 1,729, last year it was 1,711. There are 107 home schooled students this year and 63 in cyber charter school. Between 1,700 and 1,800 is pretty consistent for the last five years,” he said.
During the citizen recognition portion of the meeting, Carol Mitstifer of Liberty asked the administration to have the bus, which goes by her house, to stop at her residence to pick up her two very young grandchildren, ages five and six, for their safety.
“I would like to have two kids picked up in front of my house. I have had kids picked up there for 32 years. I was told I never had anyone picked up,” she said.
She noted gas and water truck traffic on Route 414 make it unsafe for the children to walk to the bus stop.
“It would be so much safer to have them picked up,” she added, and presented a letter from the children’s mother giving permission for them to be picked up at Mitstifer’s residence.
The board also:
- Learned from elementary school vice principal Andrew Freas about the success of several summer camps that took place at Blossburg Elementary School this year.
- Saw a presentation from Ann Keiser’s business students about their experience with FBLA competitions in Hershey and Chicago, Ill. this summer.
- Learned that the two-year water diversion project to be undertaken by PennDOT on Route 414 near the Liberty schools will take place during the 2024-25 school year.
- Learned that a sign language interpreter will need to be hired for a student in the district.
- Learned that the mental health clinic will begin operations in January following compliance completion and set up.
- Learned that Blossburg Elementary School was the only elementary school in the district to qualify for the approximately $16,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for fresh fruits and vegetables.
The next meeting of the board will be Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the administrative building meeting room.