BLOSSBURG — North-Penn Mansfield High School won’t see new seats in its auditorium until next spring at the earliest, if all goes as planned,
At the Southern Tioga School District board of directors’ work session Monday, the board learned that two separate contracts have been submitted for the project.
One from KI, located in Green Bay, Wis., was for $173,119.56 for installation of new seats. The pricing is only good until Dec. 30. The other, from J & M Construction Specialty Inc., Williamsport, in the amount of $55,997 for demolition of the old seats and removal of flooring, and installation of new flooring. J & M noted they would not be available until April 2023 at the earliest so do the project.
The items will be on the agenda for a vote at the Nov. 14 meeting.
Superintendent Sam Rotella also told the board that the school district has ordered letterman jackets for both male and female athletes who meet certain criteria.
This is the first time the district has ever had letterman jackets. Previously athletes can letter in their sports, but only received a letter. The jackets will be gray to be somewhat neutral, with letters either a red L or gold M, Rotella said.
In other news, the 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held indoors next year. Rotella said after students advocated for a stronger voice as to where to hold them, the district allowed a vote and the vote was to have Liberty’s at the high school and Mansfield possibly at Mansfield University.
The vote on where to have senior proms was to have it jointly at Island Park in Blossburg.
Finally, an Environmental Protection Agency clean school bus rebate award has been awarded to Hilfiger Transportation to purchase a propane fueled bus. The amount of the award is $30,000.