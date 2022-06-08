Volunteer firefighters and ambulance associations in Potter, Tioga and Lycoming counties have a new tool when responding to emergencies.
The North Central Pennsylvania Unmanned Emergency Services provides a window into scenes where humans may not as readily be able to go, sending unmanned drones and now an underwater system to check out a situation.
Drone 50 was established as a private entity for public safety in March 2021. Ron Warren, an FAA certified remote pilot, created the organization to offer a bird’s eye view of emergency situations.
“I didn’t think it would get used and, if it did get used, I thought it would only be for searches,” he said.
The 2021 flooding in the county jump started the demand for the service. The team provided 1,200 photos of the damage, which were forwarded to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in hopes of securing a disaster declaration.
In that first year, the drone took images of fires and floods, assisted in searches and land rescues, took part in law enforcement activities, special events and vehicle accidents, responding to 23 calls by December. It is now averaging one emergency response request every two weeks, responding to 35 calls to date.
It became clear that the unit needed to transition from private to non-profit, Warren said. This past March, Drone 50 became a non-profit, the North Central Pennsylvania Unmanned Emergency Services. It is now Department 50 as a full member of the Tioga County Firemen’s Association.
“It was getting used so much that we transitioned to non-profit so we could align like the fire departments do as a requirement for funding,” Warren said.
The department has added another FAA-certified remote pilot; more are being trained. In addition, they added an unmanned underwater system that can travel 330 feet blow the water’s surface.
“That’s sufficient for any lake here,” Warren said.
The underway is tethered, and can provide still and video images of the area, which can be seen on a larger screen by responders.
The equipment snows water temperature, heading, depth, has 360-degree movement and can maintain its position.
“We can put it in places we wouldn’t want to send a person,” Warren said. “We’re continuing to do more training to see its full capabilities.”
Eventually, Warren hopes to add a ground unit — or robot — to the department’s toolkit, allowing it to give information by air, land or water.
The more often the unit responds to a scene, the more ways emergency responders find other ways for it to be used.
“We do literally everything,” Warren said. “It’s not just useful for searches, it’s useful for everything.”
Other emergency response departments can set up the unmanned unit to be called on the first dispatch for certain calls, such as floods or a lost person.
“We work with fire departments, it is our goal to be on the initial dispatch so there is no delay,” Warren said.
The community response has been positive, he said.
Equipment improvements are being developed all the time. The drone has a spotlight accessory that was used to help a department with a nighttime rope rescue. The department is also looking at adding some hazardous material capabilities
The non-profit designation will allow the department to raise funds and apply for grants to upgrade equipment.
For more information, visit drone-50.com or email info@drone-50.com.