SHINGLEHOUSE — Thirteen years and half a million dollars later, the Oswayo Valley School District has a new rubber track for its athletes, students and community to enjoy.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Oswayo Valley High School prior to a track meet on Tuesday, April 6, celebrating the first time using the track.
“Back in August of 2007, a group of local citizens got together to discuss the possibilities of raising the money necessary to build a new, all-weather track facility,” Bill Howard, director of activities and athletic director at Oswayo Valley, said during the ceremony. “The chronology of the events that led up to the completion of this project are too long and involved to enumerate today.”
And he’s right. Dane Surra, vice president of T.R.A.C.K. (Together Rebuilding: Alumni Community & Kids), told the Potter Leader-Enterprise it was a long and involved process with a lot of people helping over the years and unbelievable community support.
Bruce Kemp, president of T.R.A.C.K. and former track coach, said Mike Filer came to him with the idea to raise money to build a rubber track in 2007 after some track athletes had qualified for states.
A group was formed under T.R.A.C.K. and the brainstorming began. Filer, fundraiser chair, said they did a lot of crazy things to raise money and had to think out of the box to keep things flowing. They did many chicken barbecues, raffled off a log cabin, sold 50/50 tickets, anything to raise the money.
“The school couldn’t finance the project, so we wanted to give them a track. We didn’t want any financial problems for anyone, including the tax payers,” Filer said.
Filer recalled the first event they held. He said they were worried they wouldn’t raise any money, but ended up raising $8,000.
“We thought we were millionaires,” he said.
In total, about $550,000 was raised. The track was ready for use last spring, but due to COVID-19, it couldn’t be used. The first track meet was held on it on Tuesday.
“We owe the members of the T.R.A.C.K. organization a huge debt of gratitude for their passion, their vision and their creative thinking. When things looked bleak, they pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and continued their efforts to bring the project to completion,” Howard said. He thanked the school board for taking over the final stages of the project and the Oswayo Valley Education Foundation and the Norton Trust for their financial support.
Kemp said there were times when they weren’t sure it would ever come together. Seeing it be dedicated and used at the first meet was surreal.
Kemp said there were probably a thousand people who helped support the project, as several hundred tickets were sold for the log cabin raffle and other bigger fundraisers. He thanked everyone for their support.
Surra said he was overwhelmed and happy to see the end result of a child on the track. Previously, the track was a cinder track and the student athletes weren’t qualifying for anything on the track, but were at others.
“This turned out to be a much bigger project than what most thought, but the energy and commitment exhibited by the leadership of those involved carried us to where we are today: the completion of this beautiful all-weather facility,” Howard said.