After 172 years as a place of worship, the Trinity United Presbyterian Church on Broad Street in Tioga will become a different kind of community gathering place.
Amber Brarens will open the Ven-You, an event venue and community center, in early September after months of refurbishing the church.
The sanctuary will be revamped into a large, clean gathering spot suitable for birthday, anniversary or other parties. The space is also ideal for weddings, as Brarens will leave the alter and the working piano intact. A backlit stained glass panel over the alter will remain as well.
“I was always looking for a place to host my own events, so I opened the Ven-You in Lawrenceville,” said Brarens. “I’m a Tioga native, though, so I’m happy to be relocating here.”
Brarens purchased the building in February.
“I attended the last church service that they had here,” she said. “And members keep popping in to see what I’m doing.”
Her father, husband and other family members are pitching in for the complete renovation of the 3,000 square foot property, 1,300 of which will be used as public space.
Brarens donated the church pews to a church in Middlebury and gave some communion items to a church in Westfield. The stained glass windows and light-filled sanctuary will remain.
The former fellowship hall and kitchen has been transformed into a fully equipped dining and kitchen space.
“People can either bring in their own food or bring in a caterer,” Brarens said. “I’m working with some local caterers to put together some package plans. When you think about what people spend on weddings — I wanted to provide a more affordable alternative.”
Brarens has installed two new gas stoves and improved the ventilation. The original Formica counters and cabinets from the 1950s remain intact.
“The church had a picture of the ladies putting plates away when they installed the cupboards,” said Brarens. She reached into a lower cabinet. “And these were the plates.”
The cork board that for decades covered the dining room walls was removed to reveal pine walls. Brarens and her father also refurbished a metal barn roof to create a focal point between the dining area and the kitchen.
The building accommodates a total of 300 people, has bathrooms on two levels, heating and air conditioning and is handicapped accessible.
“I really want to work with families or nonprofits who have to do fundraisers so we can all continue to give back,” said Brarens.
She also plans to open the space to dance studios, voice teachers and artists of kinds.
“I want the community to utilize it as well,” she said.
Brarens will resume some of the regular activities that she hosted at the Lawrenceville Ven-You.
“Every Tuesday at 2 p.m. we had bingo, and at 6 p.m. we had euchre,” she said. “It was inexpensive and really popular.”
The lower level of the Ven-You will provide office space and storage and will also house Jane’s Love and Joy, a non-profit that offers household goods and basic items to those in need.
“This is named in honor of my mother, Jane Enderly,” said Brarens. “If a family has a fire or is in need of anything, they can contact us and we’ll help them for free.”
The original pull for the church bell is on display and will remain in use.
“We’re keeping that,” Brarens. “I want to pull the bell at weddings.”