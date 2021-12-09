WELLSBORO — The new board for Wellsboro Area School District has been seated and challenged to provide the highest level of education possible.
At the Dec. 2 reorganizational meeting, the board seated new members Al Bieber and Meagan McConnell and returned Chris Gastrock and Wayne Hackett.
After an election of officers that returned Gastrock to the president’s chair and installed Tracy Doughtie as vice president and McConnell as assistant secretary, the board quickly moved through its agenda.
Before that, former board member Dave Messineo challenged the board to provide an education that gives each student a place to go after graduation, urged them to serve as role models and said the true mission is not balancing budgets, but creating good people.
Messineo also urged the board to operate with transparancy and accountability and provided draft documents for discussion: a board member pledge, code of ethics and parents’ rights. He also urged the board to review a draft for an accountability committee of board members, district administrators and public representatives to dispense information to the public.
2022-23 budget
Business Manager Laura Perry said the district is 90% complete with the 2020-21 budget audit and is working on the 2022-23 budget.
This year, the district’s Act I index is 4.4%, the highest ever. If the district increases taxes to the full Act 1 amount, millage in Tioga County would be 19.857 and 21.06 in Lycoming County.
That allowed amount was a concern for Gastrock.
“That tells me that possibly we will see reduced funding from the governor or they have numbers that the Commonwealth is not doing as well as it should because that is a humongous number,” he said.
The board did adopt a resolution that it will not exceed the Act 1 index when adopting the 2022-23 budget.
In other business, the board:
- Accepted Noyes Lawton’s resignation/refusal to accept the board seat and is accepting letters of interest and resumes until noon Friday, Dec. 17. Letters and resumes may be sent to Linda Gamble, Secretary to the Superintendent, Wellsboro Area School District, 227 Nichols Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
- Set the dates for work sessions at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month except for November when it is on the first Thursday. There will be no work session in July or December.
- Set the meeting dates for 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month except for December, when the board reorganizes on Thursday, Dec. 1 and July, when there is no meeting.
- Engaged Loch, Eisenbaumer, Newton & Co. to provide expert and forensic accounting services to review the UPMC Wellsboro Hospital financial statements and corporate tax returns for 2016-2020. The firm will receive $325/hour for all work, court appearances and travel time.