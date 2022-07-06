WELLSBORO — Riley Garrett graduated from Wellsboro High School on June 10, a Friday, and left for basic training with the U.S. Air Force just 11 days later.
After completing specialized training, he will serve the remainder of his six year contract on the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad, said Master Sgt. Leo Knight-Inglesby, who recruited Garrett and helped him prepare for military service.
Since their first meeting on Nov. 19, 2021, Knight said he has watched the young man grow not only physically, but also in his confidence. Both will prepare him for his career path.
Physically, Garrett began his preparations in January after taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery and scoring “exceptionally well,” said Knight. Applicants in six of the more challenging career paths, of which EOD is one, begin to prepare physically for the rigors of this career path, called “the Pipeline.” The Air Force contracts with TCI Development who meets with the recruits every two weeks for a six to eight-hour workout.
“When we first talked, he had no desire to do this sort of job,” Knight said. “He was not the most confident the first couple of times we met. As we went through the process, he began to have a lot more confidence in himself.
“Then the Air Force released enlistment bonuses for special careers — there is a $50,000 sign-on bonus for this field,” he continued. “That was pretty attractive and he had built some confidence, so he wanted to try out. And he just knocked it out of the park.”
After six weeks of Basic Training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, Garrett will enter the Pipeline, at Sheppard AFB in Texas, where the physical training will become more rigorous. From there, he will receive about 15 months of training at Eglin AFB in Valparaiso, Fla. At Eglin AFB, he will also train with EOD students from all military branches.
“His job is to get rid of explosive things that didn’t do what we wanted them to do,” Knight said. “I spent a lot of my career at Kindle AFB on the Gulf Coast. We used to have warheads from long ago wash up on shore, torpedoes, etc. The EOD would come in and either blow it up or collect it and blow it up somewhere else.
“What he’s getting into is arguably one of the most important jobs of keeping the rest of our service members safe,” Knight said. “Those guys have my utmost respect. It certainly takes a certain type of person to volunteer. I’m very grateful to young men and women out there like Riley who volunteer to do that.”
Family members also support and are proud of Garrett’s choice, including parents Kim and Chad Earley of Wellsboro and Amy and Raymond Garrett of Silverdale.
“We’ve been preparing for this since January,” said Kim Earley. “We did three trips a month to Lancaster to prepare him. He’s dedicated. He’s in it and I have no doubt he can do it.”
Knight is also confident in Garrett, noting the change from when they met to when he left for Basic was “night and day.”
“He is a problem solver, he is a critical thinker. He wants to be very well informed,” Knight said. “When it comes to that job there, being responsible for the safety and security of people around you, you need to ask questions and think of the second and third effects of what you do. His confidence and problem-solving capabilities will help him be successful.”
“We’re just incredibly proud,” added Kim Earley. “He’s part of the 1% club and that makes us very proud.”