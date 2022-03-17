In the first year of participating in Raise the Region, Tioga County nonprofits received more than $71,000 from 663 donations, along with several bonus prizes from area businesses.
Raise the Region is an online giving platform organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The event, held March 9 and 10, raised more than $2 million in total for nonprofits in seven counties.
In the inaugural year, 40 county nonprofits benefitted with the most raised, $17,955, by the Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation for the Save the Gate House project at Smythe Park. As the nonprofit earning the most money during the 30-hour event, First Citizens Community Bank awarded Save the Gate House a $1,000 matching prize.
Brian Barden is the committee member who, working from Florida, organized the successful fundraising campaign. He credits the 33 donors for the campaign success.
“It is local people in the community who have a heart for Mansfield and a heart for the historical aspect of not only the gatehouse but the Smythe Park at which the Gatehouse sits at the entrance,” Barden said. “It’s people who have a heart. We are very, very grateful to people who make contributions.”
Funds will be used to continue renovations to the historical gate house, Barden said. Last year, the committee raised the structure, installed a new foundation and roof. Future plans call for restoring the Victorian-style pressed tin ceiling and roof.
In this first year, few nonprofits knew what to expect and most had a single person or a small group creating the organization website page for the event, sharing to social media, creating flyers and getting the word out.
“We had no idea of what kind of response we might get,” said Barden, who described himself as the one-man show. “We didn’t have the organizational structure that we really should have to really pull off the Raise the Region event in a proper way.”
Betsy Hale found herself in a similar position for the Westfield Historical Society, which received $850 from 14 donors, plus a $1,000 bonus from First Citizens for their social media posts and a $100 Minute Match for donations made at 7:16 a.m. March 10.
The funds will be used to replace the roof on the building, said Hale. There were challenges, especially for areas where older populations may not be familiar with online giving, she added. Even so, Raise the Region raised more than other historical society fundraisers, she said.
“Several people questioned if it would work,” Hale said. “I said that all I can do is give it a shot. This can be our learning year.”
Social media was helpful.
“One thing we do have is we have people who look at our Facebook page,” Hale said.
The post got shared from the society’s page to personal pages, one post picking up 900 views.
Partners In Progress, Inc. had the most donors, 67, who gave $6,855. The organization also picked up a $100 Minute Match and $1,000 from UPMC for the first time participant with the most unique donors.
The money is earmarked for the renovation and expansion of Highland Chocolates in Wellsboro. Some could also be used to replace machinery and equipment used in chocolate-making.
“When you have fundraising events and there is something that is an end goal, it gives the donors a little more say in where their money goes and comfort knowing their money stays local,” said Morgan. “It was a fun project. It is very exciting not only for Partners In Progress, but also the community.”
A three-person committee moved quickly to take part in the event, challenging staff and its board of directors to donate and/or share the social media post.
All the organizations plan to take part in future Raise the Region events this time with knowledge of what it involves and adapting their plan.
“We think we’ll know better what we’re doing this time,” Morgan said.
“I think I will do it again only for the simple fact that it gets our name out there,” Hale said. “In a way it was sort of fun, but was very intimidating because so many of the bigger organizations were involved.”
“Sure we will do this again and be involved with it again,” Barden said. “We would like to have this project all done in another year, but if we are still working on it, yes, we will do it again.”