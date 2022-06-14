On Saturday afternoon, North Penn-Liberty principal Emily Ostrom-Graham gave a warm welcome to the friends and family of the 36 graduates in the class of 2022.
Her address to this year’s class was full of advice and words of wisdom including the importance of remembering where you came from and everyone who has supported you along the way.
Emily Kreger, valedictorian, addressed her peers with numerous tales of their shenanigans, giving her classmates and their supporters a good laugh along the way. Kreger is an EMT, perhaps one of her proudest accomplishments outside of her scholastic achievements and using her experience in the field, she was able to leave her classmates with one final piece of advice.
“Always be prepared to drop whatever you’re doing to help someone in need. We all go through numerous challenges and helping someone in need is truly one of the greatest things you can do for anyone.”
Salutatorian Haley Ridge introduced their keynote speaker, North Penn High School graduate of 1992, Shane Nickerson. Nickerson started with an anecdote about all the things he thought he could’ve said to the class to help and encourage them on their journey.
He landed on a story from his childhood, where a young man named Walter said, “No matter what, keep your feet moving,” a seemingly unimportant street-smarts tip that stuck with Nickerson forever.
“No matter what happens or how bad things get or how hard things are, just keep your feet moving,” Nickerson continued, encouraging graduates to seek out good mentors and always thank those who support them in their journey.
Superintendent Sam Rotella closed the ceremony with his address to the class of 2022, his address noting the difference between “and” and “or” and encouraging students to pursue opportunities and lessons with an “and” mindset.
Rotella added one final statement, “Before you leave the building today, I have one ask. There are people in this room that are responsible for you being here, I ask that you give them a hug and look them in the eye and say thank you and you love them.”
Despite losing their sophomore year to COVID-19, the class of 2022 has persevered and learned their own lessons along the way, the biggest of these seems to be giving thanks.