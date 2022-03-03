The Future Business Leaders of America club at North Penn-Mansfield High School will hold a Better Hearts 5K on Sunday, March 13.
The 5K is part of FBLA’s Building Better community service project. FBLA completes a major project designed to help the community at large yearly. Recent projects have focused on physical and mental health.
Ella Farrer is the vice president of FBLA and one of the lead organizers. She is a senior and has been involved with FBLA since seventh grade.
“We did a virtual health challenge last year because of COVID-19 and got really good feedback,” said Farrer. “We want to provide for the basic needs of the community and promote better community health.”
Recent projects include the Red Ribbon project last October. “It was also health-related; it brings awareness to bullying and drug and alcohol abuse,” said Farrer.
Several teachers have signed up to participate and are encouraging students to do the same. Some teachers have created challenges between classrooms.
The FBLA students are not hiring an outside service to organize and monitor the 5K. They are doing everything from logo design to timing the walkers and runners themselves.
“There is an old path that was already mapped out for a previous 5K, so we know the distance is correct,” said Farrer.
The run/walk will cover 3.1 miles.
All proceeds will support the Mansfield Shoe Bank, which provides new shoes to children of all ages, and the Mansfield Food Pantry, which assists families in need of food.
The Better Hearts 5K also benefits the school district’s Care Closets, located in area elementary schools as well as in NP-Mansfield High School.
“Students can get hygiene items, snacks and clothing for free,” said Farrer. “If they don’t have something at home, they can just take it.”
The FBLA club recently finished a hat-sewing project and donated the hats to the Care Closets.
Farrer is planning on majoring in political science and business in college with future plans for law school.
The run/walk will begin at the athletic (rear) entrance to Mansfield High School and will proceed down Brooklyn Street and around the park. Walkers will start at 1:45 p.m. and runners at 2 p.m.
The donation is $15 per person with a T shirt and $10 without a T shirt; the fee will increase to $20 after February 26. To register visit betterhearts5K.org.
The Better Hearts 5K is sponsored locally by Laurel Health, Phoenix Rehabilitation, UPMC, Mitchell’s Carquest Auto Parts, C&N Bank, First Citizens Community Bank and Gannon Associates.