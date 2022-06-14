Saturday morning graduates, friends and family gathered to celebrate the accomplishments and commencement of the North Penn-Mansfield class of 2022.
Despite the overcast skies, the auditorium was shining with an air of happiness as the 75 graduates took the stage.
The ceremony began with an address from superintendent Sam Rotella. He spoke about the importance of the words “and” and “or” and how these two words can impact attitude. Rotella went on to cite the importance of being an “and” person, encouraging graduates to look at possibilities and challenging them to expand their thinking in different ways that may help them along their paths.
Eli Shaw, salutatorian, spoke next about the memories their class shared along their journey through school. “We formed new friendships and bonds due to the fact that we were all going through this together and overtime, we would go on to accomplish amazing things.”
Shaw describes some of the accomplishments achieved by the class of 2022, always sticking together through tough times.
Valedictorian Ella Farrer was introduced and began her address by thanking those who helped this class along their way, despite the numerous challenges they faced, namely COVID-19. “We adapted to a high school experience we never imagined. However, in spite of the hard things we endured, we continued to grow together while staying six feet apart.”
Farrer went on to quote her parents, teachers, faculty, and friends to give advice to her peers as her final note.
The keynote speaker, 2015 graduate Ryan Campbell was introduced and gave his address on the importance of opportunity and togetherness. “Cherish every moment of this today because when you all walk across the stage, think about all the hard work you’ve all put in. You’ve earned this.”
As the ceremony came to an end, the graduates walked out of school to the song “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey. And when faced with uncertainty and adversity, the class of 2022 had one final message on the closing of their journey, “We’re all in this together.”