The Northern Tioga School District board of directors held a work session on Monday, Jan. 24.
Superintendent Diana Barnes addressed the current Health and Safety plan.
“We changed our isolation guidelines to adhere to the CDC,” Barnes said. “We try to be as fluid as possible because the CDC guidelines are fluid.”
Current guidelines include keeping a three-foot distance between students and a five-day period of isolation if a student has been exposed to the virus. The student can return to school after five days instead of 10, which was the previous CDC recommendation.
Board members and administrators noted that other school districts statewide have relaxed their masking, quarantine and other other COVID-related guidelines.
School board member James Moyer pointed out that large school districts, particularly downstate, have their own county health departments that can monitor schools on a closer basis. Toga County does not have a county health department.
Principal of Academic Affairs Kristopher Kaufman presented the American Rescue Plan/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief report.
ARP/ESSER provides federal funds to state educational agencies and school districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on students.
NTSD was allocated $5,237,633.00 in ARP/ESSER funds. Plans for the ARP/ESSER funds include hiring a school psychologist, an elementary school principal and after school tutoring and transportation services, among other purchases and programs.
There are two interviews scheduled for the position of school psychologist.
“We’re excited about this,” said Barnes. “In the past we’ve gone two years before without an interview.”
“We can always revise the plan, but I recommend that we submit it now, “ said Kaufman.The board agreed to submit the plan in order to safety make the deadline. The ARPL/ESSER plan is posted on the district website, ntiogasd.org.
The board also addressed a letter that ESS requested be sent to substitute teachers.
ESS is a staffing service that contracts with NTSD to provide substitute teachers. Unlike many area schools, NTSD does not require that a substitute be employed by ESS to fill a substitute teacher position.
In the letter, ESS states that in order to continue working as a substitute at NTSD that he or she must become a contractor through ESS. The board agreed that this is not the case.
“The board doesn’t want exclusivity,” said Barnes.
The board agreed to request a rewrite of the letter that encourages but does not require substitutes to become ESS employees.