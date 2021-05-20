Four students at North Penn-Liberty High School were recognized as Kiwanis Students of the Month for February, March, April and May.
Jenna Harris
Jenna Harris, a senior, was recognized in February. She is the daughter of Amanda and Timothy Harris of Liberty.
In school, Jenna plays volleyball and soccer. She is a member of the Key Club, FBLA, National Honor Society, student council and participates in mini-thon. Her hobbies include reading, hiking, snowboarding, kayaking and spending time with family and friends. She also works and volunteers at the Tioga County Greens and Ski Sawmill.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year university majoring in psychology.
Shaelyn Mosher
Shaelyn Mosher, a senior, was recognized in March. She is the daughter of Amber and Grant Mosher of Roaring Branch.
In school, Shaelyn plays soccer, softball and unified bocce balls. She is a member of Key Club, Unified Club, Culture Club, Battle of the Books and National Honor Society. Her hobbies include showing rabbits for 4-H, reading and playing softball.
Her future plans are to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology for nursing.
Daina Dawes
Daina Dawes, a senior, was recognized in April. She is the daughter of Crissy Dawes Carnright of Blossburg.
In school, Daina plays tennis and is a member of Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society. She enjoys volunteering, hiking, working, playing tennis and hanging with friends.
After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford majoring in business.
Hannah Grinnell
Hannah Grinnell, a senior, was recognized in May. She is the daughter of Matthew and Latonya Grinnell of Blossburg.
In school, Hannah plays soccer and softball and is involved in student council, Envirothon and National Honor Society. Her hobbies include fishing, reading, hiking and playing with animals.
After graduation, Hannah plans to attend Bloomsburg University majoring in environmental science.