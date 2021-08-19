BLOSSBURG – The new seating for North Penn-Mansfield High School’s auditorium will likely be put off, following action at the Southern Tioga School District’s Aug. 9 board meeting.
The motion to table preparation of bidding documents for replacement of the 500 seats in auditorium came after discussion about a feasibility study this month to determine the needs of all the district’s buildings.
“We got some (preliminary) quotes that were just under or over the (original) estimate. We weren’t in favor of spending upwards of a quarter of a million, but the feeling was that $225,000 was probably closer to the true cost of replacement,” Superintendent Sam Rotella said.
The results of the study by Alloy 5, an architectural firm in Bethlehem, will yield an estimate that will be closer the the actual cost of replacement, but that won’t be available until December board meeting, Rotella said.
Following further discussion, the board voted 7-1 to table action on a motion until after the study review in December with board vice president Sean Bartlett opposed, (board member Barb Kelly was absent).
At the Oct. 11 board meeting, the administrative team will review the recommendations, then on Dec. 13 they will do a review of the study in totality, Rotella said.
“The district has done a good job of getting our debt service down, and without doubt we will need to spend some money on repairs or new buildings. Parents have said they are always open to consolidation if there are new opportunities for kids. There will be a lot of conversations with parents to be had about that,” he said.
Straws in school
In other business, the board learned that the district will not provide plastic straws this year.
The decision was made after a group of fifth grade students presented an argument for eliminating straws based on data they had researched about the pollution straws cause.
Business manager Linda Thompson reviewed the initiative with the food service director and reported “we are all in agreement not to provide straws in the cafeteria.” Straws will be available if a student requests one.
Some board members thought it might be too difficult for a kindergartner to drink milk out of a carton without a straw.
“If we find we need them for the younger grades we will see where we are at then,” Rotella said.
Paper straws are cost prohibitive, according to Thompson.
One visitor, who said she was a dental hygienist from Liberty, said she “always encourages children to drink through a straw so they aren’t bathing their mouths with sugar.”
“It takes 20 minutes for the mouth to buffer that sugar. I would just tread lightly on that one. I worked in Tioga County for 18 years and there is a really high decay rate in Tioga County. I understand the plastic straws are an environmental hazard, but I wouldn’t want my child to be drinking something like Hawaiian punch without drinking it through a straw,” she said.