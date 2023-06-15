A total of 78 NP-Mansfield High School graduates walked across the floor at Decker Gymnasium, Mansfield University to receive their diplomas Saturday, June 10.
The featured speaker was Dr. Robert Strohecker, former graduate of NP-MHS.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 570-724-2287 or email dtaylor@tiogapublishing.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$6.50
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$32.50
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$65.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 9:21 pm
A total of 78 NP-Mansfield High School graduates walked across the floor at Decker Gymnasium, Mansfield University to receive their diplomas Saturday, June 10.
The featured speaker was Dr. Robert Strohecker, former graduate of NP-MHS.
The Valedictorian was Logan Faust.
The Salutatorian was Brody Burleigh.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.