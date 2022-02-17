ELKLAND — Northern Tioga School District held its monthly school board meeting on Feb. 14.
Superintendent Diana Barnes reported that the shoe bank and the winter clothing giveaway were a success. The shoe bank gave away 23 pairs of new shoes.
Kim Stank and Steve Rock, local auditors, presented the audit report for July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021. They reported $38 million in revenue and $40 million in expenditures, mostly due to capital projects such as the roof project.
The audit also reported $65.5 million in assets for Northern Tioga School District with $88 million in liabilities. The majority of the liabilities reflect post-employment benefits such as health care and pensions.
Stank and Rock reported “no significant difficulties, issues or problems” with the audit.
Principal of Academic Affairs Christopher Kaufman presented an update on the American Rescue Plan/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant.
ARP/ESSER provides federal funds to state educational agencies and school districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on students.
Kaufman reported that he has recently begun outreach to all NTSD’s school buildings to seek input from teachers on needs that ARP/ESSER might support.
In personnel news, Christina Sheeley is going to become the assistant principal at R.B. Walter Elementary in March 2002. Allison Derrick will become the full-time school psychologist, serving all the NTSD schools, in June 2022.
Three students were present to accept the award for Student of the Month for February: Mackenzie Stermer, a sophomore at Cowanesque Valley; Holly Peers, a sixth grader at Clark Wood Elementary; and Brody Bruce, a sixth grader at Westfield Area Elementary School.
Also named Student of the Month but not present at the meeting were Walker Stephens of R.B. Elementary, Kendra Abbott of Cowanesque Vally Middle School, Abby Gehman of Williamson Middle School and Savanna Slaymaker of Williamson High School.