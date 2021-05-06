The past year has been one of challenge, yet those in the nursing field stretched themselves to meet the needs.
It was a “once in a generational calling,” according to Matthew Romania, director of nursing for UPMC Wellsboro. Throughout the pandemic, nurses have demonstrated unparalleled commitment to their patients, the profession and the community during the past year.
In normal times, nursing is a calling, but the pandemic has stretched and made that calling into a reality, said Romania.
Nurses have adapted to connect patients with family through video chat and Zoom meetings, but it’s not the same.
“The emotional toll it takes on our patients is tremendous,” Romania said. “There is transference. You take it home with you and do your best to cope.”
Caring for patients who are COVID-positive is more involved.
“They are extremely sick people,” he said. “There is a level of difference from a patient who does not have COVID. We have to protect ourselves and other people who do not have COVID.”
Additional protective equipment, such as hoods with respirators, creates a necessary but additional level of stress for patients. COVID patients stay in a negative air pressure room, with a closed door adding to the feelings of isolation. Plus there’s the fear of the unknowns associated with the disease.
The hospital staff has stepped up to meet needs as they develop.
“It brought out the true spirit of what a nurse is and what a nurse does,” said Janie Hilfiger, president of UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. “They were so selfless, considering themselves not at all but rather what can we do, how can we help, what can we do to help the community.”
For example, when patients canceled elective surgery at the height of the pandemic, the surgical staff volunteered to figure out and establish a screening area for anyone coming into the hospital. Others, including retirees, have volunteered to work at vaccination clinics. In fact, all staff chipped in where needed.
“At every point of COVID, there were nurses who would jump in and take responsibility for something,” Hilfiger said. “That is the epitome of nursing: going above and beyond and doing what needs to be done. We don’t usually have a cause that makes it come out, but COVID was that cause.”
Romania attributes that can-do attitude to the hospital’s leadership.
“We’re unique in that we have a nurse who is president of our hospital. That lends itself to that culture. The leadership sets the tone and culture for an organization. That mentality is what gets people through something like this.”
But it’s not over yet, he cautioned.
“Our biggest fear is that people are still not taking it seriously,” he said. “If they could see what it looks like and what it feels like to have a family member call you on the phone and ask how their loved one is feeling and walking them through the end of life while they can’t be there.”
Hospital administrators encourage the public to get vaccines, wear masks and follow CDC recommendations.
“We care so much. We want our community to be safe, especially for kids who can’t get the vaccine,” Hilfiger said.
Until COVID-19 is a thing of the past, the hospital, nurses, doctors and support service staff stand ready to care for the public.
“We are still ready to take care of patients. We still have patients who are COVID-positive and sick enough to be admitted,” Romania said. “We will be at the ready. We have ample equipment, protective devices, negative pressure rooms. We hope that it does dwindle off and get under control, but we’re still learning about this disease. The more we learn, we know that it may be with us longer and we’re ready for that.”