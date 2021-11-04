Whether you like it or not, winter is coming. However, the National Weather Service out of State College may have some good news for Tioga and Potter counties.
“For this coming winter, our outlooks lean toward above-average temperatures,” said NWS Metrologist Matt Steinbugl.
Steinbugl said the NWS issues a winter outlook every year covering December, January and February. The outlook starts with equal probability of an area experiencing temperatures and precipitation levels that are below average, average or above average. Based on weather models and historical trends, the probability shifts toward one of those predictions.
“Your area does call for a shift in odds toward above average temperatures,” said Steinbugl. “It also shifts to above average precipitation, but that signal isn’t as strong.”
The outlook, other climate data and forecasts are available at www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov.
Steinbugl said the area could see its first snow flakes from lake effect snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but that it won’t accumulate due to lingering warm air.
He also said the region should be in a “dry pattern” for the next week or so, but that some precipitation is expected in mid-November.