Underground gas tanks for the new travel plaza on business Route 15 south were delivered late last year in preparation for site work to come.

MANSFIELD — A travel plaza that was slated to start construction in Richmond Township last year is still coming according to township and company officials.

The project for Onvo, headquartered in Dickson City near Scranton, was approved in late 2021 and was supposed to open late last year. But, according to vice president of real estate portfolio and development Dan Naylor, a definite timeline is still not certain.

