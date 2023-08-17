Osceola Township supervisors agreed to advertise for quotes for the demolition of the old fire hall building on Tuscarora Street during the Aug. 10 meeting. The building, located near the borough’s water source, has been vacant for some time.
The estimated cost of the project requires the supervisors seek bids. Sept. 11 as the estimated deadline to receive quotes with action expected at the Sept. 14 meeting.
Officials will discuss the problem with a plugged sluice with the property owner. The plugged pipe could damage to the township roadway. While the township workforce could replace the pipe, the cost is the responsibility of the landowner. Roadmaster and supervisor Louis Marzo will talk to the landowner.
The board of supervisors discussed an offer from an unidentified former employee who would volunteer to operate township equipment to assist with road work. After discussion about potential liability with a volunteer operator, the board took no action. The board also discussed a lack of additional workers, but took no action.
Supervisors agreed to increase wages for work on the Seeley Hill Road at the request of Marzo. Three employees, but not Marzo, will be paid an additional $2 per hour for the project.
Those present discussed work on Williams Road. It was unknown who made the repairs or what material was used — either millings or a dust control tar-based product. The road is in both Deerfield and Osceola townships. The supervisors said whatever was used is a potential option for other roads.
Following a discussion in July and again in August, supervisors agreed to donate $200 to the Tioga County Fair for an addition to an existing barn at the fairgrounds in Whitneyville.
Supervisors agreed to secure a gift certificate for the Tioga County Convention in Whitneyville on Oct. 5. The supervisors, secretary and community members will attend.
Plans are underway to schedule a fall trash pickup for Sept. 30 or Oct. 7.
The board members approved a demolition permit for a property. An assessment permit had been issued by the township.
Information at the meeting revealed that Spectrum is submitting grant applications to expand broadband access to underserved and underserved location.
The Osceola Township supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 14.